Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun State, has denied the viral report that he was sharing N500,000 cash to Nigerians

Aregbesola made the denial while reacting to a fake Facebook account that called on Nigerians to submit their account details to a particular photo number

The two-time Osun governor and former interior minister urged Nigerians to dismiss the claim and not fall to the scam

Osogbo, Osun - Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun state and ex-minister of the interior, has denied the claim that he was sharing an N500,000 grant with Nigerians and asking them to submit their account details with his account manager, Attah Philip.

Aregbesola made the denial in a terse statement on his Facebook page, where he urged Nigerians to disregard the announcement and that he was not sharing any money.

His statement reads:

"Please disregard any posts not originating from the official verified Facebook page."

Aregbesola hosted Kwankwaso

Recall that the Former Kano state governor and ex-presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has met with the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, at his Lagos residence.

A source disclosed that the two political gladiators met to "strategies" ahead of the 2027 general elections. This is coming amid calls on the opposition to form a united front to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the next two years.

How Aregbesola fell out with Tinubu

Aregbesola, a former protege of President Bola Tinubu, fell out with the president over the second-term governorship ambition of Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Recall that Oyetola succeeded Aregbesola as the governor of Osun state before the former was appointed as minister by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

On the other hand, Kwankwaso was a two-term governor of Kano and a former minister. He was the NNPP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election and registered himself as a formidable opposition when he gathered the majority of the votes in the state.

Kwankwaso speaks after meeting Aregbesola

His party and candidate defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and as well been working on alliances to gain national acceptance. Speaking on the meeting in a social media post, Kwankwaso said they met to discuss national issues.

The former governor's tweet reads:

"I had the pleasure to visit the former Governor of Osun State and former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at his residence in Lagos.

"The meeting afforded us the opportunity to engage in discussions on national politics, governance, and the future of Nigeria’s democratic landscape."

APC expelled former Governor Aregbesola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rauf Aregbesola, the former two-term governor of Osun state, has been expelled from the APC over alleged anti-party activities.

The former Interior Minister was accused of forming a faction that allegedly sabotaged the party's outing in the 2022 governorship race.

The APC's State Executive Committee confirmed disciplinary action against Aregbesola and urged him to comply with the expulsion.

