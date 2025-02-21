Passenger Caught Stealing Mid-Flight on Air Peace, Airline Takes Action
- A passenger caught with stolen items on an Air Peace flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt was arrested upon landing and blacklisted by the airline
- Air Peace has intensified security measures, including increased surveillance and frequent in-flight announcements to prevent in-flight theft
- The airline reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy for theft and misconduct, urging passengers to report suspicious activity to enhance flight security
A passenger found in possession of stolen items aboard an Air Peace flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt has been apprehended and permanently blacklisted by the airline.
The individual was taken into custody upon landing at Port Harcourt International Airport, following a thorough search that confirmed the missing belongings were in their possession.
Suspects handed to security for investigation
In a statement released on Thursday, the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ejike Ndiulo, disclosed that the suspect was handed over to airport security operatives for further investigation.
Air Peace reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safety and security on its flights, stating that firm measures are being implemented to deter such incidents in the future.
Airline updates preventive security measures
The airline expressed growing concern over the increasing frequency of in-flight thefts and outlined a series of preventive measures.
As part of its response, surveillance efforts will be intensified, with cabin crew instructed to maintain heightened vigilance throughout flights.
Additionally, in-flight announcements will be made more frequently to remind passengers about safeguarding their belongings and reporting any suspicious behavior.
To reinforce its zero-tolerance policy towards theft and misconduct, the airline confirmed that the suspect involved in this case would be permanently banned from flying with Air Peace.
This decision aligns with the company’s firm stance on protecting the comfort and security of its passengers.
Air Peace reassured travelers of its dedication to providing a safe and seamless travel experience.
Passengers were urged to remain vigilant, cooperate with airline staff, and promptly report any unusual activities to ensure the highest standards of security are upheld.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng