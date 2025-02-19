To reduce mortality among firefighters in active service, FAAN has mandated annual medical fitness tests

The tests will consist of comprehensive checks to ascertain the medical status of the firefighters and their ability to witness the hazards of the job

Implementation has begun in a few international airports, and the others are set to follow shortly

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has approved the Annual Firefighters Medical Certification Test for firefighters in the Aviation sector.

Implementation has commenced in some international airports in the country, and will soon be extended to the domestic airports.

President of the Nigerian Aviation Fire and Safety Association (NAFSA), Comrade Sunday Ugbeikwu, shared this update in a media chat at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

He stated that the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku approved the exercise which will soon be implemented in airports across the country, in line with her promise to uphold the welfare of firefighters.

Firefighters need to be medically fit

Fire incidents in airports or around aircrafts can be physically and mentally demanding for firefighters to handle, hence the need to ensure that they are in optimal health.

Recall that there was a fire incident at the E wing terminal of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, causing the FAAN to divert all flight operations to other wings.

Legit.ng gathered that the fire started in the wee hours of Thursday, April 25, after smoke was detected at the E54 bridge, and the cause of the fire could not be determined at first.

The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) team stepped in to respond within minutes, and the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Implementation begins with international airports

According to the INDEPENDENT report, Ugbeikwu observed that some of the international airports have already concluded the medical fitness tests for firefighters in their airports, and others are to commence soon.

Explaining further, Ugbeikwu noted that the exercise was introduced to reduce mortality among firefighters in active service, considering the hazards they encounter in their jobs.

He lauded the FAAN boss for approving the Firefighters Annual Medical Certification Test and called on all airports in Nigeria to spare no time in implementing it to protect the health and wellbeing of firefighters.

As Nigeria progresses into the dry season, more fire incidents are demanding the intervention of firefighters, and while steps are taken to avoid the fire incidents, the firefighters also need to be in optimum health.

Recall that a Max Air flight bound for Abuja had to make an emergency landing in Maiduguri after one of its engines caught fire minutes after takeoff. The plane had over 100 passengers on board, including the Borno state deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafu.

Fire insurance mandatory in Nigeria

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Fire insurance is now mandatory for real estate properties in Nigeria.

The Federal Fire Service said that it will be including fire insurance policies in its checklist, and advised landlords and developers to comply.

According to the Service, this directive covers public and private buildings, as well as properties still under construction.

