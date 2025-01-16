Air Peace has cancelled flight schedules to five Nigerian states for two days due to unscheduled maintenance.

The airline explained that the flight cancellation will lead to operational challenges for the two days

Air Peace is the largest Nigerian and West African airline and offers passenger and charter services

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Air Peace has announced the cancellation of flights to five states on January 15 and 16, 2025, due to unscheduled maintenance.

According to a statement signed by Ejike Ndiulo, Air Peace's Head of Corporate Communications, the cancellations will impact operations.

Air Peace Airline flight schedule changes Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Air Peace listed the affected states as Warri, Ibadan, Akure, Ilorin, Calabar, and Uyo .

Passengers travelling to and from these destinations have been advised to stay updated on flight schedules or reach out to the customer service team for assistance.

The statement reads:

"Dear Esteemed Customer. We wish to inform you of the cancellation of flights to and from Warri and Ibadan due to unscheduled maintenance. Additionally, flights to Akure, Ilorin, Calabar, and Uyo have been cancelled for the same reason.

"These cancellations will affect operations today and tomorrow.

"We have duly informed all affected passengers through multiple communication channels, including direct notifications, to minimise inconvenience.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience during this period and sincerely regret any inconvenience these disruptions may cause you. We encourage you to check flight schedules or seek updates through our customer service team.

"Air Peace remains committed to the highest safety standards and the well-being of our passengers and crew.

"Safety is not just a priority but a fundamental precondition for all our activities."

Ranking shows airlines in Nigeria with the most flight delay

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Passengers in Nigerian airports experienced some of the highest flight delays and cancellations rates in the first half of 2024.

According to Business Insider, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos rank among the 10 busiest airports in Africa, with a significant part of the continent’s air traffic.

The delays disrupted schedules and created significant logistical challenges.

Technical issues, weather conditions, air traffic congestion, and regulatory or security checks cause some of the delays.

According to data from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), about 19,250 passengers across Nigerian airports faced prolonged delays during the review period.

Also, the NCAA data shows that of the 35,398 flights operated by 13 domestic airlines, about 16,945 experienced delays.

Airlines in Nigeria cancelled 696 flights, representing two per cent of the total 35,398 flights operated.

Air Peace selected for Hajj Operations in 2025

In another development, the presidency has selected Air Peace Limited, Fly-Nas, Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited as official airlines for pilgrims doing the Hajj in 2025.

This was disclosed by Abdullahi Saleh Usman, the chairman of Nigeria's National Hajj Commission.

According to him, these carriers were chosen from among the 11 businesses that applied to transport Muslim pilgrims from Nigeria via air.

