Concerns mount in the polity as unknown gunmen reportedly kidnap the Afenifere National Youths leader, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni

The group announced Ojajuni's abduction via a statement and disclosed that he was whisked away on Monday, February 17, 2025

In a significant twist, the national secretary of the group, Abiodun Aderohunmu, said the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N100 million

FCT, Abuja - Gunmen have abducted Eniola Ojajuni, the national president of the Afenifere Youth Council, in Abuja.

Abiodun Aderohunmu, the national secretary of the council, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, February 20, and noted that the incident occurred on Monday, February 17.

“The Afenifere National Youths Council is deeply saddened to announce the kidnapping of its National President, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, in Abuja, Nigeria,” the statement reads.

Tinubu told to intervene as gunmen kidnap Afenifere leader

As reported by The Cable, Aderohunmu added that the abductors of Ojajuni have demanded a N100 million ransom.

However, the group appealed to the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and security agencies to act swiftly for Ojajuni’s return, while imploring Nigerians with useful information to assist.

The statement added:

“The unfortunate incident occurred yesterday, and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N100,000,000.

“During the kidnapping, Prince Ojajuni sustained a bullet wound on his buttock. We are deeply concerned about his safety and well-being, and we urge the kidnappers to release him unharmed.

“Prince Ojajuni is a prominent figure in Nigeria and a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development.”

Josephine Adeh, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police spokesperson, disclosed to the press that she is yet to be briefed about the incident.

Ayo Adebanjo: Afenifere founding member dies

Meanwhile, Ojajuni's abduction happened a few days after Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a respected Yoruba leader and nationalist, passed away peacefully at his residence in Lekki, Lagos, on Friday, February 14, 2025. He was 96 years old.

Born on April 10, 1928, in Ijebu Ogbu Oke, Ogun state, Adebanjo played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He was a founding member of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group formed in response to the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Leadership reported.

