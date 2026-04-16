A former Arsenal and Juventus player has sadly passed away at the age of 48 in a car crash on Thursday

The former Liverpool goalkeeper was returning home when his vehicle collided with a train

Premier League giants, the Austrian FA, and Bundesliga side have paid their final respect to the outstanding star

The football community in Europe has been thrown into mourning as former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger has tragically lost his life in a car accident.

The 48-year-old's car collided with a train at a level crossing on the Salzburg local railway in Nussdorf am Haunsberg on Thursday, April 16.

Former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper, Alex Manninger, dies in a car crash. Photo by: JOE KLAMAR/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Austrian Police confirms accident

Austrian police authorities confirmed that the car accident took place around 8:20am at a level crossing near Salzburg.

The Salzburg police explained that a first responder used a defibrillator on Alex Manninger after he was freed from the vehicle, which was dragged along by the train, but could not resuscitate him.

The sporting director of the Austrian Football Association, Peter Schottel, described the late goalkeeper as a worthy ambassador of the country. He said:

"Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch.

"His professionalism, composure and reliability made him an integral part of his teams and the national team. His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable."

Manninger played 33 matches for Austria and was part of the squad that featured at Euro 2008, per SkySports.

Arsenal, Juventus mourn Manninger

Arsenal and Juventus are mourning the passing away of Alex Manninger. Photo by: Alex Livesey /Allsport.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal and Juventus have joined the football community in mourning Alex Manninger. The North London side said it is shocked by the news of his passing. Arsenal said:

"Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger.

"All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

Juventus labelled Manninger as an extraordinary, dedicated and humble goalkeeper during his playing days.

Legit.ng has compiled fans’ reactions following the death of the Austrian shot-stopper. Read them below:

@ishaq30 said:

"What a loss. Rest in peace Alex. It’s a sad day for Arsenal and Juventus football club. My condolences to his family."

@Eben_style wrote:

"That’s heartbreaking news. Alex Manninger was a calm and reliable presence between the sticks, and his time at clubs like Arsenal FC and Juventus FC won’t be forgotten.

"Rest in peace, Alex, gone too soon. 🕊️💔 Football has lost one of its quiet heroes… how do you remember him?"

@isaacscofield19 added:

"I still don't understand these recent car accidents happenings😭.

"May God save us all. Rip Alex🤍🕊️"

@LifeofrexxieEth said:

"Shocked to hear this. From stepping up brilliantly for Arsenal in '98 to winning multiple titles with Juve, Manninger was a true pro. Thoughts with his family and loved ones. RIP Alex Manninger. 💔"

Aaron Moffet dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that tributes have continued to pour in for Northern Irish footballer Aaron Moffett, who passed away following a severe road traffic accident last month.

The 38-year-old from Knocknamuckley, County Armagh, succumbed to critical injuries sustained in the crash after a period in hospital.

Source: Legit.ng