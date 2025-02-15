Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has paid tribute to the late Afenifere leader, Pa Samuel Ayo Adebanjo

Obasanjo said Adebanjo's death came to him as a huge surprise because he was with him at his Lagos residence on February 5

He mentioned what he observed about Ayobanjo during his last visit to see the foremost nationalist and elder statesman

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, said the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, was a committed nationalist.

Legit.ng recalls that Pa Adebanjo passed away at 96 years of age early Friday, February 14, 2025.

The death of the foremost nationalist and elder statesman was announced in a statement signed on behalf of the family by Mrs. Ayotunde Atteh (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), Mrs. Adeola Azeez (nee Ayo-Adebanjo), and Mr. Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo

Obasanjo said Adebanjo’s death was a huge loss as he was an effective representative of his people.

The elder statesman stated this in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is attending the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly.

As reported by Daily Trust, Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, made this known in a tribute made available to newsmen.

In the tribute, Obasanjo recalled his last moment with Adebanjo when he visited him at his Lekki residence in Lagos state.

“The unfortunate news came to me as a shock because when last I visited him on February 3, 2025, at his Lekki residence, though he was in such a fragile state, I had no inkling he would leave us so soon.

"His transition is, no doubt, a huge loss not only to me and Ogun State but also to the country as a whole. He was a great man, a committed nationalist, and an effective representative of his people.”

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu on Friday, February 14, said he received the news of Adebanjo's death with profound sorrow.

Adebanjo, a veteran politician and elder statesman, was widely regarded for his role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution and advocacy for good governance.

The death of the 96-year-old caused sorrow among many eminent Nigerians both at home and abroad.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, on Friday, February 14, said he received the "shocking news" of the death of Adebanjo, "with profound sorrow."

Adebanjo, a veteran politician and elder statesman, was widely regarded for his role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution and advocacy for good governance.

Recall that during the 2023 general election, Adebanjo staunchly supported Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

