FCT, Abuja- Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, said elections in Nigeria will be free and fair when people with integrity are involved in conducting it.

He stated this while speaking at the public presentation of ‘Readings on Election Security Management’ and ‘Selected Readings in Internal Security Management’ in Abuja on Tuesday, February 19, 2025.

As reported by TheCable, Obi said elections is determined by the integrity of those saddled with the responsibility of managing the system.

“I can’t make comment on election policing. I will only just say, it depends on whoever is in charge at the time,”

He added:

“So, when we talk about election, it depends on human being that is involved. If the right person is involved, we would have free and fair elections.”

The former Anambra state governor said he experienced free and fair elections under former President Goodluck Jonathan at my second term.

“I went to him as the president and said, Mr. President, I don’t want one vote that is not belonging to me to be recorded for me, and I don’t want one vote to be recorded for another person.

“Just ask the INEC chairman, police officer and people coming here for this election for interest of peace, let them do free and fair election."

Legit.ng also reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari explained why Nigeria is yet to conduct a free and fair election.

The president described the desperation of politicians as a major hindrance to the conduct of the credible election.

Buhari made the disclosure on Thursday, October 1, 2020 during a live broadcast.

2027: ‘It would be difficult to rig presidential election"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Coalition of Southern Groups (CSG) explained that if the 2027 presidential election is free and fair, it would be difficult for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win.

The groups expressed concern over the rising prices of essential commodities such as rice, flour, sugar and cement.

In an interview, the group's chairman believes the APC administration is getting more and more unpopular.

