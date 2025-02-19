Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke accused the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, of aiding opposition elements in disrupting governance by enforcing a "non-existent court order"

Adeleke condemned security forces for supporting the opposition in breaking into local government secretariats but assured that the local government elections would proceed as scheduled on February 22

During a meeting with British diplomats, led by Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter, the UK delegation emphasized the need for neutrality in law enforcement

Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, of enabling illegality in the state’s local government crisis.

Adeleke made this claim on Tuesday, February 18, while meeting with a delegation of British diplomats led by Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, and shared via X.

“It is unfortunate and a disservice to democracy that the Inspector General of Police is colluding with the APC to enforce a non-existent court order. This is a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria,” Adeleke told the diplomats.

Security Forces Enforcing ‘Illegality’

The Governor condemned what he described as the “combined assault” of security agencies, accusing them of aiding opposition elements in disrupting governance in the state.

“You are in my state at a critical juncture in our political life. We face an existential threat to our democratic life from those who should protect democracy.

"We have made the best efforts to guarantee peace on the unfolding local government question. I directed members of the political class to stay away.

“But the opposition, supported by the police, went ahead to break into the local government secretariats. Security men openly supported them to enforce illegality,” he alleged.

Despite these challenges, Governor Adeleke affirmed that the state’s local government elections would proceed as scheduled on Saturday, February 22.

“Our people are ready for elections. We will not allow democracy to be destroyed,” he vowed.

Calls for International Attention

Governor Adeleke urged the international community to take note of what he called the “rape of democracy” unfolding in Osun State.

“We particularly call attention to the negative role of security agents in the crisis. All stakeholders must abide by the rule of law in a democracy. There is no room for self-help,” he said.

The Governor also highlighted his administration’s achievements, including reducing infrastructure deficits by 40%, cutting down state debt by the same percentage, improving workers’ welfare, and enrolling pensioners in the state health insurance scheme.

Additionally, he noted efforts to improve the ease of doing business, harmonize taxation, and introduce a 45-day window for issuing Certificates of Occupancy.

British diplomats emphasize rule of law

Responding to Adeleke’s concerns, British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter underscored the importance of democratic values and legal processes.

"Nigeria is a key partner to the UK, and we encourage all stakeholders to uphold democratic values, ensure peaceful governance, and respect legal institutions,” Baxter stated.

He further emphasized the need for law enforcement to remain neutral and for political disputes to be addressed through legal means.

“It is vital that law enforcement remains neutral and that political disputes are resolved through lawful channels," he added.

Baxter was accompanied on the visit by Katherine Fernandes, Second Secretary Political, and Wale Adebajo, Senior Political Adviser.

