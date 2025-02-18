The DSS has issued lawsuit threats against two broadcast states over an alleged malicious report against the secret police

The Department of State Services DSS, has threatened two prominent broadcast stations with a lawsuit over what they described as false and malicious reports against them by the organisations.

According to the security Agency, Africa Independent Television, AIT and Channels Television, both aired false reports against it on the crisis that rocked the Lagos State House, of Assembly, on Monday.

The DSS has said the report of two broadcast states about the Lagos State House of Assembly crisis was not accurate Photo Credit: @OfficialDSSNG

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 18, the broadcast stations reported that the DSS "stormed/invaded' the Assembly on Monday during the crisis.

DSS accused broadcast stations of inaccurate report

But the security agency, through its lawyer, Chief Ayodeji Adedipe, SAN, said the agency was invited to beef up security and did not invade the Assembly ground.

The two separate letters to the two broadcast stations dated February 17, 2025, read,

"First, it must be stated that our client, in carrying out its core statutory mandate of collection of intelligence for good governance and national safety and upholding and enforcing criminal: laws of Nigeria, was invited to the Lagos State House of Assembly, vide a letter dated 14th February 2025, written to it by the Acting Clerk of the said State House of Assembly. A copy of the letter is herewith attached.

"Our client was invited by the acting Clerk to come and support the Security Operatives attached to the Lagos State House of Assembly, from Sunday, 16th of February, 2025, in order to forestall an imminent breakdown of law and order, following the information that the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Obasa planned to resume office on the 18 of February, 2025, a plan which he (the acting clerk) believed poses a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

"However, without any verification of the reason for the presence of our client's officials at the Lagos State House of Assembly on the 17th of February, 2025, your organization maliciously and falsely broadcast, both on your news bulletin and print media, that our client had invaded/stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly with a view to preventing the members and speaker from entering the chamber for plenary.

"By this publication, our client which is a highly responsible and respected organization, was portrayed as an irresponsible and reckless organization, who in a Gestapo manner invaded/stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, to support one of the feuding parties and to desecrate the hallowed chambers.

"Your publication and/or broadcast has greatly injured the character of our client and tarnished and lowered its esteemed image in the eyes of the public.

"Having regard to the fact that your broadcast was false and coupled with the fact that, you did not ensure balancing in your report, as enjoined by the ethics of journalism, our client has instructed us to demand the following:

DSS asked AIT, Channels to retract report

An immediate retraction of your defamatory publication and/or broadcast on all your news platforms.

The retraction shall be accompanied by an apology which must be published at least five (5) times daily for three consecutive days on all your new channels and platforms, including all the social media handles to which your media House has its presence.

"Please note that should you fail, ‘to comply with the above demands within seven (7) days after the delivery of this letter to you, we shall, on behalf of our client, seek redress by pursuing both civil and criminal actions against your organization as your conduct also runs contrary to the provisions of Nigeria’s Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act of 2015, as amended in 2024, without further reference to you."

DSS did not announce that Kanu escaped

Legit.ng earlier reported that the claims that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed IPOB, has escaped from the DSS custody have been fact-checked and found to be false.

Several Facebook posts made the claim but Africa Check, a fact-checking organisation, confirmed that the report was fake and was without any credible evidence.

Nnamdi Kanu had been in DSS custody since 2019 after he was re-arrested in Kenya; he had earlier jumped bail in Nigeria in 2017.

Source: Legit.ng