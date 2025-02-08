The claims that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed IPOB, has escaped from the DSS custody have been fact-checked

Several Facebook posts made the claim but Africa Check, a fact-checking organisation, confirmed that the report was fake and was without any credible evidence

Nnamdi Kanu had been in DSS custody since 2019 after he was re-arrested in Kenya; he had earlier jumped bail in Nigeria in 2017

Several Facebook posts have claimed that Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) said the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, escaped from detention at its office in Abuja in January 2025.

Part of one of the Facebook posts reads:

"The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has escaped from their detention facility. A manhunt has been launched to locate his whereabouts."

Fact-Check: Nnamdi Kanu is still in DSS custody Photo Credit: Getty Images

Latest fake news about Nnamdi Kanu

The Facebook post was accompanied by photos of the embattled IPOB leader, armed DSS personnel and an abandoned prison.

Recall that Kanu has been detained by the DSS since June 2021 when he was re-arrested in Kenya and was moved to Nigeria to continue his trial.

The leader of the proscribed IPOB was first arrested in October 2015 and was charged in court with an 11-count charge, including terrorism and treasonable felony. This came after he led the agitation for the secession of the southeast from Nigeria, naming it the Republic of Biafra.

But in September 2017, the secessionist jumped bail and left the country following a military raid on his home. In March 2019, the court revoked his bail and ordered that he should be re-arrested.

In January 2025, Africa Check, a fact-checking organisation, fact-checked the recent claim that Kanu had escaped from the DSS custody.

Fact-check on claim that Nnamdi Kani escaped

However, there was no evidence to back up the claims and the Facebook posts did not give details.

Also, the event was not reported by any credible media, pointing out that the claim was a red flag, based on the importance of public interest in Kanu's case.

The accompanied photos in the post are old and are not related to the claim. Dozens of media reports have used the one showing the armed DSS officials, in news that are related to the secret police. According to Africa Check, it is backdated to 2016.

Additionally, the DSS website which usually publishes press releases has no record of Kanu escaping from the custody. The DSS did not announce that the IPOB leader had escaped from its custody.

Bianca Ojukwu speaks on Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's minister of foreign affairs for state, Bianca Ojukwu, has expressed confidence that the government would soon release Nnamdi Kanu.

Ojukwu maintained that Tinubu understood the importance of releasing Kanu in identifying the real freedom fighters and those causing violence in the southeast.

The minister commented on the 13th memorial anniversary of her late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

