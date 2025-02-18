The Coalition for Transparency, Equity, and Justice has questioned the alleged N4 billion office rent by the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, led by Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa

The group also criticized the appointment of Ahmed Sodangi as DG of the National Gallery of Arts, citing alleged favoritism and lack of relevant experience

The ministry denied the allegations, insisting no such office was rented and dismissing claims of nepotism and the appointment of 50 aides

The Coalition for Transparency, Equity, and Justice, a civil society organization advocating for human rights and accountability, has called on the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy to clarify allegations of N4 billion allocated for office rent.

The ministry is led by Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa.

The ministry has denied any wrongdoing.

Group invokes FOI act

Invoking the Freedom of Information Act (FOI), the coalition demanded transparency regarding the alleged N3 billion reportedly paid in installments to the landlord of the office property.

They also questioned the minister's recommendation to appoint 50 new aides, describing it as excessive and unnecessary.

In a letter signed by Dr. Chima Chibuike, Executive Secretary of the Coalition, the group expressed concerns about the legality of the payment, noting that it allegedly exceeded the approval threshold and was made without clearance from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The office in question is said to be located along ICPC Road, Abuja, and reports suggest the rent has been ongoing for over a year.

The coalition argued that public funds must be managed responsibly and called for full disclosure to ensure transparency and accountability.

Coalition points at alleged nepotism

Adding to the controversy, the coalition raised concerns about the appointment of Ahmed Sodangi as the Director-General (DG) of the National Gallery of Arts.

They argued that Sodangi, a 32-year-old former level 9 staff member at the Bank of Industry, lacked relevant experience in the arts sector. They also alleged a personal relationship between him and Minister Musawa, which they claimed influenced his appointment.

The group emphasized that while Sodangi’s former employer, the Bank of Industry, sponsored significant art exhibitions, this should not be the sole basis for his selection as DG.

They further alleged that several experienced officials within the ministry were dismissed to make way for Sodangi and other controversial appointments.

Minister Musawa has faced public scrutiny before, notably concerning her participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. These new allegations have reignited public debate over transparency and leadership integrity within her ministry.

In response to the claims, Dr. Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant for Media and Publicity to the Minister, refuted the allegations.

She stated:

“The ministry operates from the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, on the First Floor of the Head of Service building. We have not rented any office for N4 billion.”

Regarding the appointment of Ahmed Sodangi, Ikem-Anibeze dismissed claims of favoritism or a familial relationship between Sodangi and the minister. She also denied the alleged appointment of 50 new aides.

The Coalition for Transparency, Equity, and Justice has insisted on receiving detailed explanations to maintain public trust and accountability.

Hannatu Musawa was once rejected by Senate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the senate once rejected Musawa's nomination.

Musawa, who was rejected in 2020 for failing to present evidence that she participated in the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) scheme, was nominated by Tinubu as a minister.

A report by Premium Times spotlighted this on Friday, August 4, 2023.

