The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a warning to the public about deceptive recruitment ads. It clarified that there isn't a recruitment exercise going on right currently.

The NIS Headquarters in Abuja's Service Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, signed a statement that was made public on Friday and included the disclosure.

The statement claims that the concerning rise in fraudulent recruitment practices has caught the notice of KN Nandap, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, ppc, mmis, and fsmn.

“The attention of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service KN Nandap, PPC, mmis, fsmn, has been drawn to the alarming increase in fake recruitment activities being perpetrated by fraudsters. The service wishes to state that no recruitment exercise is currently ongoing,” the statement read in part.

The agency stressed that there is no active recruitment exercise and reiterated that all hiring processes are performed in a transparent, merit-based way, with jobs exclusively published through official government outlets, the NIS website, and recognized national publications.

The statement further said that the NIS guaranteed the public of its assistance with competent authorities to apprehend those behind these fraudulent schemes and bring them to justice.

The public was also advised by the Comptroller General to exercise caution and refrain from participating in deceptive recruitment practices.

Additionally, the agency recommended that anyone who encounters someone posing as a NIS representative or receives unwanted recruitment messages report the event through the NIS's proper channels.

The Nigeria Immigration Service reiterated its commitment to upholding integrity in its operations and urged Nigerians to verify any recruitment-related information from its official sources.

Earlier, the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Akinsola Akinlabi, said it will ease the burden of passport acquisition and renewal for Nigerians resident in those countries.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Akinsola Akinlabi, said it will ease the burden of passport acquisition and renewal for Nigerians resident in those countries.

Akinlabi said the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, revealed that the contactless passport application system will be introduced in Europe on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Process of the Contactless Passport Application System Released

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced the introduction of the Contactless Passport Application System (CONPAS) on February 9.

This innovative system aims to streamline and simplify the passport application process, allowing applicants to complete most steps from the comfort of their homes.

To utilise the new system, applicants are instructed to download and install the CONPAS app from their relevant mobile app store, such as Google Play Store.

