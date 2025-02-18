The Nigeria Police Force has strongly condemned the Osun State clashes, pledging to prosecute those responsible for threatening democracy and public safety

In response to the crisis, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered additional tactical squads to Osun to strengthen security and prevent further unrest

The police urged citizens to avoid violence, respect judicial processes, and assured continuous monitoring to prevent further lawlessness

The Nigeria Police Force has strongly condemned the violent clashes in Osun state, which have led to the destruction of property and loss of lives.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Ademola Adeleke and the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, who is currently the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, were at loggerheads over the return of the sacked APC executive chairmen to the office after the Court of Appeal reinstated them.

The APC executives resumed office in the early hours of Monday, boosting their regaining control of the local governments as they celebrated their reinstatement.

However, the returning APC executives were confronted and resisted by PDP executives across the local governments in the state.

This confrontation between the APC and PDP members in the state witnessed gunshots and the use of other violent weapons, leading to the death and killings of several others.

Police vow to prosecute individuals threatening democracy

Reacting, the police vowed to prosecute those responsible, emphasizing that such acts threaten democracy and public safety.

In a statement via X, issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police assured residents that efforts were underway to restore peace.

Police deploy tactical squads

In response to the escalating crisis, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of additional tactical squads to Osun State.

The move aims to strengthen security and prevent further unrest.

"The Force will not tolerate any act of lawlessness, hooliganism, or anarchy in the state. The perpetrators of these criminal acts will be identified and made to face the full weight of the law," the police statement read.

Call for calm and respect for the judiciary

The police urged citizens, political leaders, and stakeholders to maintain peace and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

They reminded political actors that the judiciary remains the rightful avenue for resolving electoral disputes.

"Osun indigenes must shun violence and continue with their legitimate activities. The rule of law must be upheld, and all parties should respect judicial rulings," the statement urged.

Security monitoring and further actions

The police assured that the situation in Osun would be closely monitored, and necessary measures would be taken to prevent a further breakdown of law and order.

"The Force remains committed to clamping down on violent actors and ensuring a safe environment for all residents," the statement concluded.

Residents have been advised to remain calm as security personnel continue efforts to restore normalcy.

Adeleke asked Tinubu to caution his nephew

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to warn his nephew.

Ademola accused Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola of planning to cause mayhem starting Monday, February 17, 2025.

The governor alleged that Oyetola issued illegal directives to security operatives because he is the nephew of President Tinubu.

