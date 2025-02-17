President Tinubu opposed splitting the AU's PAPS, warning it would lead to unnecessary costs and destabilize the organization's framework

Tinubu urged AU leaders to prioritize inclusiveness, transparency, and phased reforms, focusing on areas with existing consensus

Nigeria supports AU reforms but rejects creating a separate department from PAPS, emphasizing it could disrupt peace and security efforts

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has firmly opposed a proposal to reconfigure the African Union's (AU) Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS).

The President warned that it would lead to unnecessary expenditure and destabilize the organization’s political and security framework.

Tinubu Takes Stand as African Leaders Move to Split AU's Department of Politics, Peace & Security Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

A statement released by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) revealed that Tinubu was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

Why Tinubu kicked against splitting AU splitting

Tinubu expressed concerns over the potential consequences of splitting the department.

"We do not support the proposal to reconfigure the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) as the reconfiguration of the PAPS Department in the way currently suggested will only lead us to incur more expenditure needlessly," President Tinubu emphasized.

The president stressed that creating an independent Peace Support Operations Directorate outside the existing PAPS framework would disrupt the AU’s efforts to manage peace and security effectively.

He further highlighted that such reforms should involve member states and not be decided without their input.

Call for inclusiveness and phased reforms

President Tinubu urged African leaders to prioritize inclusiveness and transparency in the ongoing reforms.

He noted that instead of rushing to reach a consensus on all fronts of AU reform, member states should focus on areas where there is already agreement.

This, according to Tinubu, would help streamline the reform process and avoid unnecessary delays.

"It is in this connection that Nigeria wishes to reiterate that instead of seeking to reach consensus on all fronts of our reform at one sweep, we should concentrate on areas where we have already reached consensus.

"There is no harm in carrying out reform in phases. It would be an error to continue seeking consultation on all fronts in perpetuity," he stated.

Nigeria backs overall AU reform, but stands firm on PAPS structure

Nigeria has expressed support for the AU’s reform agenda, particularly the efforts to make the continental organization more responsive to the political and economic needs of member states.

President Tinubu commended the proposals put forward by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and Kenya's President William Ruto, especially the creation of a Heads of State and Government oversight committee under President Ruto’s leadership.

However, Tinubu's government firmly rejected the proposal to create a separate department from the existing PAPS, a decision that would fragment the organization’s structure and disrupt the current peace and security processes.

"We believe any attempt to create another department from the existing one will destabilize the AU's political affairs and peace and security process," Tinubu added.

While voicing its opposition to the splitting of PAPS, Nigeria has expressed its endorsement for other reform proposals, including limiting the number of items on the AU Summit agenda to no more than three strategic issues.

Tinubu approves federal university in Southern Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the establishment of a federal university in Southern Kaduna in a landmark decision aimed at addressing the region's educational and developmental needs.

The announcement was made by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a condolence visit to the family of the late Agwom Akulu of Ikulu Chiefdom, Yohanna Sidi Kukah, in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng