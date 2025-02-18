Armed bandits killed the only son of RCCG pastor Austin Ifeji and abducted his wife in Mararaba, Nasarawa State

The boy was shot while trying to protect his mother as the attackers inflicted machete wounds on his father

A N30 million ransom was demanded, and the Nasarawa State Police claim they were unaware of the incident

A brutal attack by armed bandits has left a family in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, devastated after the killing of their only son and the abduction of the wife of a minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of last Monday at the residence of Pastor Austin Ifeji, situated in Gwagwalada, a community neighboring Abuja.

Abductors have demanded N30 million from the family of the bereaved. Image: FB/Stone Field Ndu, Austin Ifeji

Source: Facebook

According to eyewitness accounts, the heavily armed assailants invaded the home and assaulted Pastor Ifeji with machetes, leaving him severely injured.

Despite his wounds, he managed to escape, prompting the attackers to seize his wife.

Boy shot dead by heartless kidnappers

In a heroic but heartbreaking turn of events, Ifeji’s son attempted to defend his mother but was brutally shot and fatally wounded in the presence of his four sisters.

A close neighbor, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the bandits demanded a ransom of N30 million for the release of the pastor’s wife. As of the time of this report, there were no confirmed details regarding her release or safety.

“The boy was their only son among five children,” the source said, describing his courageous attempt to protect his mother.

“He couldn’t bear to see her being mistreated, so he confronted the kidnappers, and they shot him without mercy.”

Efforts to save the boy’s life proved futile as he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, with neighbors and church members rallying around the grief-stricken family.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the Nasarawa State Police Command stated that they were unaware of the attack. Public Relations Officer SP Rahman Nansel

The attack has intensified concerns over the growing wave of banditry and kidnappings affecting communities around the Federal Capital Territory.

Residents are urging security agencies to enhance surveillance and take proactive measures to curb the menace.

Final interment of deceased announced

Arrangements have been made to perform a proper burial for the fallen young hero, who met his end while defending his mother.

In a post made on Facebook by Stone Field Ndu, it was made public that the remains of the boy would leave the Maraba Medical Center Mortuary to his parent's hometown in Enugu on 19 February by 6 am in the morning.

64-year-old suspected kidnapper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police command in Lagos had arrested three suspects, including a 64-year-old driver, Kwasi Samuel, over the kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy from his parents’ residence in Millionaires Estate in the Oniru area of the state.

Other suspects arrested alongside Samuel are Unwachukeu Monday (24) and Freeman Ekpebo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng