A University of Ibadan's female hostel, Awolowo Hall, has reportedly been attacked by some armed rubbers in the early hours of Saturday, January 15

The assailants were said to have dispossessed the affected students of their belongings and some were assaulted during the attacks

Some of the robbers were arrested following the screaming of the students and they were handed over to the police at Sango police station

Female students at the Awolowo Hall at the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State, were reportedly attacked by some armed robbers in the early hours of Saturday, February 15. The students were reportedly dispossessed of their valuables worth thousands of naira.

The items stolen from the students included assorted mobile phones, clothing, jewellery and other valuable things.

armed robbers have attacked the female hostels of UN students Photo Credit: @UniIbadan

Source: UGC

Robbery: How UI students were affected

Leadership reported that the affected students were also harassed during the operation which lasted for several hours.

A source within the institution disclosed that the screams of the affected students alerted the security team and they subsequently responded to the incident.

Some of the assailants were reportedly arrested and handed over to the police at the Sango Police Station, while the security operatives have launched a manhunt operation to arrest the rest of the gang who were on the run.

Joke Akinpelu, the spokesperson of the university, confirmed the incident to journalists. She stated that the report from the hall wardens indicated that the robbers went away with the students' mobile phones.

ICPC rates MDAs

This came barely three months since the university was listed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) among the identified 15 ministries, departments, and agencies of government (MDAs) as 'high corruption risk' in its latest 'Integrity and Compliance' report.

According to the ICPC, the report assessed 330 MDAs, with 308 successfully evaluated, while 15 were categorized as non-responsive, and seven were exempted due to government policies.

The ICPC's 'Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard' (EICS) evaluated institutional integrity using three key performance indicators: management culture and structure, financial management systems, and administrative systems.

The scorecard ranked the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as the top-performing agency, with a score of 89.75. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET) followed closely.

10 Ibadan poly students collapsed

Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than ten students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo state, reportedly collapsed after they inhaled a yet-to-be-identified gaseous substance when two students were quarrelling. It was learnt that the students have been stabilised and admitted for treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH) and Ring Road State Hospital.

A source disclosed that the affected students were from the Department of Science Laboratory and Technology. They were said to have been seated in the lecture hall after they wrote a test.

Suddenly, the students started fighting and while others moved to intervene, one of the students sprayed the substance into the air. Many of the students who inhaled the substance started collapsing and some of them became unconscious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng