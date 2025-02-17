An accident happened on Sunday, February 16, at Amala, Ngor-Okpala, Imo state, involving two vehicles

Legit.ng gathered that there were no survivors as all eight occupants of the two vehicles involved lost their lives in the horrific crash

Road accidents are common in Nigeria and a number of factors like overspeeding, sign violations, and wrongful overtaking, are responsible for the crashes

Ngor-Okpala, Imo state - The Imo state police command has initiated an investigation into a fatal motor accident that occurred on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Legit.ng gathered that the road accident happened at about 6:45 pm at Amala in Ngor-Okpala.

The tragic incident involved a Toyota Camry with registration number EPE 541 JO and a Hyundai Santa FE with registration number AAA 212 CD.

All eight occupants of both vehicles lost their lives in the crash, with no survivors.

In response to the incident, police operatives of the Ngor- Okpala divisional headquarters arrived at the scene.

According to Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the Imo state police command, the remains of the deceased were immediately evacuated and deposited in the mortuary, while the accident vehicles were secured to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Okoye said as part of the ongoing investigation, efforts are in progress to identify and notify the families of the deceased.

He said:

"Pictorial evidence has also been documented to aid further inquiries into the cause of the accident."

Imo accident: Police commissioner sends warning message

Meanwhile, Aboki Danjuma, the commissioner of police (CP), Imo state command, strongly cautioned motorists against reckless driving and excessive speeding, which he said remain major causes of road accidents.

Per Okoye, Danjuma urged all road users to drive responsibly, observe traffic rules, and exercise patience while on the road.

The statement by Okoye reads:

"Every driver has a duty to protect not only their lives but also those of other road users by adhering to established road safety regulations."

The police promised to provide further updates as investigations progress.

The security agency encouraged Nigerians to assist by providing any useful information that may help identify the victims.

Police said:

"Anyone with relevant details should contact the nearest police station or call 08148024755, 08034773600."

