Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Magboro, Ogun state - A night guard, Mohammed Adams, has been arrested for masterminding the theft of N14m goods from Shoppy Supermarket, Magboro area of Ogun state.

Police operatives also arrested a gang member, Mastaudu Mohammed for burglary of the supermarket.

Ogun police say CCTV footage shows the night guard opened the gate for his accomplices. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state police spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, said the supermarket’s CCTV footage showed Adams opening the gate for his other gang members to gain access to the supermarket premises.

As reported by The Punch, Odutola said the guard allowed the gang members to operate and theft good unhindered.

The police spokesperson made this known in a statement issued on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Odutola said the owner of the supermarket, Adelanke Olalekan, reported the burglary incident to the police division at Warewa, along the Lagos-Ibadan motorway.

According to Olalekan, So-Safe Corps personnel called him at about 05:45 hours, informing him that his supermarket at Oke-Afa had been burgled.

When Olalejan got to the supermarket, he found out that his shop had been broken into and goods worth ₦14 million had been carted away.

“Upon receiving the report, the DPO mobilised his detectives to the scene, where CCTV footage was obtained.

“The footage revealed that the night guard, Mohammed Adams (male), who was assigned to secure the premises, had opened the gate for his accomplices, allowing them to gain access and successfully commit the crime.

“During interrogation, Adams confessed to masterminding the burglary. Further investigations led to the arrest of one Mastaudu Mohammed (male) in connection with the crime.”

Source: Legit.ng