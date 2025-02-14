Pastor Mike Bamiloye has raised the alarm over Valentine's Day celebrations in Nigeria, warning that many young girls could be used for money rituals and men's fluids submitted to evil shrines

He expressed concerns about the spiritual and societal impact of such practices, asserting that many lives would be destroyed during the celebration

Bamiloye's warnings highlight the potential dangers associated with the festivities and the need for vigilance

Lagos, Nigeria – Renowned Nigerian Christian filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Pastor Mike Bamiloye, has raised the alarm as Nigerians celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Bamiloye claimed that many young girls and ladies would be used for money rituals, and fluids of men would be submitted tonight in the shrines of the evil kingdom.

In a post via his Instagram page on February 14, Bamiloye asserted that many lives would be destroyed following the celebration of Lovers Day.

Warnings of spiritual consequences

Bamiloye wrote:

“We will keep shouting! Many would sleep on the same bed tonight with ghosts and spirits from demonic kingdoms who had come to make vows and covenants with the sons and daughters of men. Blood would flow tonight. Blood shall be exchanged tonight on covenant beds. Fluids of men shall be submitted tonight in the shrines of the evil kingdom.”

Impact on young girls and society

The filmmaker further warned that the fortunes and destinies of many young girls and ladies would end up in shrines for money rituals.

He added, “Destinies and fortunes and meaningfulness of life shall be polluted this evening, and by tomorrow morning, many shall wake up empty and shallow and light.”

Bamiloye's concerns highlight the potential spiritual and societal impact of Valentine's Day celebrations in Nigeria.

