Renowned cleric Mike Bamiloye has voiced out against the negative behaviours of some married women

Addressing Christian marriages, the renowned cleric frowned at women who display negative attitudes at home despite their church image

The Mount Zion Faith Ministries founder, described such women as “stubborn, rude, and disrespectful”

The founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, Mike Bamiloye, has dropped his two cents regarding issues of disrespect and stubbornness in marriages.

Pastor Mike Bamiloye has called out married women who are very rude to their husbands at home especially denying them sex.

Mike Bamiloye lampoons stingy Christian women

Bamiloye, in his Facebook post, stresses the need for divine intervention, as he highlights the challenging situations some men face with unsubmissive wives.

The cleric tackled some Christian women who displayed negative attitudes toward their husbands in their matrimonial homes.

The filmmaker said some married women appear to be angels in church but exhibit bad behaviours toward their husbands at home.

Bamiloye described such women as “stubborn, rude, and disrespectful” who are “stingy with their bodies to their husbands”.

He wrote:

"Some married women in the Lord are fond of having their ways all the time. They never submit to their husbands. They never follow their husband. They are beautiful to behold in beauty, they smile all the time, they stand beside their husband in the church, but they are not who they claim to be. They are the direct opposite at home. Stubborn, rude, unbroken, disrespectful and very stingy with their body to their husband.

"They dictate their terms to give their husbands access to their body. They are hard at home, but soft in the church. Very unsubmissive and insensitive. May God Almighty deliver men from such "Sisters".

