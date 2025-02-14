The Catholic Church has expressed deep concerns over the proposed introduction and expansion of Sharia law in Southwest Nigeria

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) Community, warned of serious religious conflicts in the region if Sharia law is expanded

The Church has cautioned the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, against championing the move

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Catholic Church has raised significant concerns over the potential expansion of Sharia law in Southwest Nigeria, warning that such a move could heighten religious tensions and lead to conflict in the region.

Catholic Church sends message to Supreme Council led by Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar over introduction of Sharia law. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Majority World/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo State chapter) earlier postponed the Sharia Court inauguration previously scheduled for January 11, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Khadimul Muslimeen of Oyo Kingdom, Imam Daud Igi Ogun, the group confirmed the decision to suspend the event.

The inauguration was set to take place at the Muslim Community Islamic Centre in Oyo, with prominent figures such as Bashorun of Oyo land, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Olayinka 1, and Alhaji Tajudeen Kamorise as key dignitaries, The Punch reported.

Catholic Church cites consequences of Sharia Law expansion

But at the 5th Edition of the Media Parley with the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) Community, held in Abuja, the Church called for careful deliberation.

The Catholic community highlighted the issue at the parley and emphasised the importance of upholding religious freedom and ensuring that no religious group is favoured over another in the region’s multi-religious environment.

As reported by Vanguard, the event featured key Church leaders, including Rev. Fr. Lawrence Emehel, Director of the Mission and Dialogue Department, who addressed the discussions surrounding the introduction of Sharia law.

He acknowledged the constitutional allowances for Sharia law in personal matters but urged that it be implemented cautiously to avoid disenfranchising other religious groups.

Speaking further, he stressed that any legal reform must ensure inclusivity and respect for religious diversity in Southwest Nigeria.

The CSN official stated:

“The question at hand is the introduction of Sharia law in Southwest Nigeria, and the position of the Church must be clarified first and foremost. The current desire for Sharia law stems from dissatisfaction with the existing system.

“The Church views this situation through the lens of understanding and trust. It is essential to recognise that Southwest Nigeria is a melting pot of diverse religious beliefs. Favouring one group over another could lead to conflict, especially in families with different religious traditions.

“The Catholic Church in Nigeria calls for caution—not to dismiss the legitimate desires of the people, but to acknowledge that we do not exist in isolation. It is crucial that the implementation of these laws does not inhibit or restrict others in their practices. Our identity as Nigerians is paramount, and this must not be undermined. The constitution guarantees religious liberty, but careful consideration is necessary to prevent discrimination or exclusion.”

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar CFR, is the president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Read more about introduction of sharia law:

Sharia pane: lEkiti monarch orders immediate disbandment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a decisive move, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, announced on Saturday, January 25, the disbandment of the Sharia panel that had been set up at the Central Mosque in Ado Ekiti.

The decision, according to the monarch, was made in the interest of maintaining peace law and order within the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng