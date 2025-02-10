JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has advocated for the establishment of Sharia panels across the six states in Southwest Nigeria

Oloyede dismissed concerns about the proposal, stating that Sharia panels have existed in the region for years

He pointed out that Sharia Courts of Appeal already exist in the North and suggested that similar structures in the Southwest would ensure legal fairness for Muslims

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has called for the establishment of Sharia panels across the six states in Nigeria’s Southwest region.

Oloyede, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), emphasized that the panels would serve the interests of Muslims in the region.

He further explained that Sharia law would provide a legal framework for resolving marriage and inheritance disputes in line with Islamic teachings.

Oloyede: Sharia Panels to Promote Peace

Speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political program on Channels Television, Oloyede argued that implementing Sharia courts would help maintain harmony in the Southwest.

He dismissed concerns surrounding the proposal, stating that such panels have existed in the region for years.

“For sustainable peace, there is nothing bad in Muslims having Sharia courts in the South-West,” he said.

Oloyede: Sharia Panels Have Existed Before Now

Oloyede criticized the reactions to discussions about Sharia law in the region, describing them as uninformed.

He referenced past academic research that documented the existence of Sharia panels in Oyo State long before recent debates.

“I believe that Nigeria is great and Nigeria will continue to be great, but it requires a lot of rethinking. Recently, people are talking about Sharia Panels in South-West and I was just smiling; I was smiling that I had never seen that level of ignorance being displayed," he said.

Oloyede argued that while the Southwest is often praised for religious harmony, Muslims in the region face disadvantages when it comes to legal matters concerning marriage and inheritance.

He pointed out that Christian marriages conducted in churches have statutory backing and are recognized by government-funded courts, whereas Muslims do not have the same legal privileges.

Sharia Courts Already Exist in Northern Nigeria

Oloyede noted that Sharia Courts of Appeal already function in several states in Northern Nigeria. He suggested that similar structures in the Southwest would ensure that Muslims in the region are not left at a legal disadvantage.

“There have been Sharia Courts of Appeal in different parts of the country, particularly in the northern part of Nigeria.

"When we say there is harmony, it means somebody is suffering in silence, but when the person speaks, they say: ‘Why are you making noise?," he said.

