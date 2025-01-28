Christian and traditional leaders across the South-West oppose the establishment of shari’a arbitration panels by Muslim groups

Critics argue that shari’a panels threaten secularism and cultural harmony in a region known for religious diversity and coexistence

Proponents of the panels claim they are constitutional and voluntary, emphasizing their use for intra-Muslim arbitration only

The ongoing controversy surrounding the establishment of Sharia arbitration panels in South-West Nigeria has sparked heated debates, with key stakeholders expressing strong opposition.

Proponents of the panels, led by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA), argue that the initiative is rooted in constitutional rights and religious freedom. However, groups such as Afenifere, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and traditional leaders believe the move threatens the region’s secular and harmonious coexistence.

Islamic scholars have explained that the panels are made for Muslims alone.

The proposed panels are designed to adjudicate personal disputes among willing Muslims based on Islamic principles. Despite assurances from Islamic leaders that the panels are voluntary and distinct from formal courts, their introduction has raised alarm.

The SCIA in Ekiti, Oyo, and other South-West states, insists the panels are merely arbitration bodies to resolve matters such as inheritance and marital disputes, emphasizing their alignment with the Nigerian Constitution.

Dr. Hammed Bakare, President of SCIA in Ekiti State, defended the panels, stating:

"The panel is for us, not a court or anything like that. It is an arbitration panel that every organization can establish within themselves."

He further clarified that participation is voluntary and aimed solely at promoting peace within the Muslim community.

CAN, monarchs oppose Shariah court establishment

Despite these clarifications, opposition remains robust. The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, called for the dissolution of the Sharia panel in Ekiti, citing potential threats to communal peace.

Similarly, the Ekiti State Attorney General, Dayo Apata, asserted that the state's legal structure does not recognize such panels.

Christian leaders have also expressed discontent, arguing that the panels could disrupt the religious balance in the region.

Pastor Joshua Opayinka, Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Ondo State, stated:

“Why Sharia court in Ondo State? Can the same thing be replicated in the North? This is an aberration.”

Afenifere expresses staunch opposition

The socio-political group Afenifere voiced similar concerns. Organizing Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, stressed that the Yoruba cultural fabric prioritizes development over religious law.

"Religion is the last on the pedestal of our priorities. Ecclesiastical or Sharia law will not make us Dubai or Singapore," he remarked.

The Yoruba Cultural Renaissance Advocates (YCRA) lauded traditional rulers opposing the panels.

In a statement, YCRA President Ifabunmi Esuremilekun questioned how such panels could operate within a region where families often integrate diverse religious beliefs.

“Considering that many Yoruba Muslims are married to Yoruba Christians, what legal framework would this panel use to resolve disputes?” the statement queried.

While proponents like Dr. Rafiu Bello, Chairman of the Sharia Committee of Oyoland, maintain that the panels are misunderstood, critics remain unconvinced. They argue that introducing Sharia arbitration panels could sow division in a region celebrated for its religious harmony.

Ekiti monarch orders immediate disbandment of Sharia panel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a decisive move, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, announced on Saturday, January 25, the disbandment of the Sharia panel that had been set up at the Central Mosque in Ado Ekiti.

The decision, according to the monarch, was made in the interest of maintaining peace law and order within the community.

