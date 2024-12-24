The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo State chapter) has indefinitely postponed the Sharia Court inauguration

The event was set to take place at the Muslim Community Islamic Centre in Oyo, with prominent local leaders as key figures, but has been met with online backlash

The Council has not provided a new date for the event and has not elaborated on the reasons for the postponement

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (Oyo State chapter) has announced the indefinite postponement of the Sharia Court inauguration previously scheduled for January 11, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Khadimul Muslimeen of Oyo Kingdom, Imam Daud Igi Ogun, the group confirmed the decision to suspend the event.

Inauguration of Sharia court suspended Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Twitter

“On behalf of the Oyo Muslim indigenes, this is to inform the general public that the inauguration ceremony... has been suspended until further notice. Islam portrays peace!” the statement read.

The inauguration was set to take place at the Muslim Community Islamic Centre in Oyo, with prominent figures such as Bashorun of Oyo land, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Olayinka 1, and Alhaji Tajudeen Kamorise as key dignitaries, The Punch reported.

The planned event sparked debates online, with critics questioning its relevance in a predominantly Yoruba region where Muslims are less dominant.

Netizens argued that the introduction of a Sharia Court could fuel regional and religious tensions.

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah has yet to announce a new date or address the reasons behind the decision to postpone, leaving room for speculation, The Cable reported.

Sharia court sentences man to 10 strokes of cane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Shari’ah Court delivered its judgement in a case involving 25-year-old Haruna Abdulkarim who pretended to have converted from Christianity to Islam in Kano state.

Abdulkarim was sentenced to 10 strokes of cane as punishment for falsely claiming conversion to Islam.

The accused confessed that debt insolvency pushed him to falsely claim that he had converted to Islam from Christianity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng