Nigerian musician Bloody Civilian has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Calabar, the Cross River state capital

The Nigerian singer is being dragged into an N200 billion suit over his comment on social media against the religious leader

A high court in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria, has set a date to hear the case between Pastor Helen Ukpabio and singer Bloody Civilian.

The pastor is suing the singer for N200 billion over comments made on social media.

Pastor Helen Ukpabio has claimed that Bloody Civilian defamed her by saying she encouraged people to burn their children alive Photo Credit: Pastor Helen Ukpabio

Why Bloody Civilian was charged to court

Pastor Helen Ukpabio, founder of Liberty Gospel Church, claims that Bloody Civilian defamed her by saying she encouraged people to burn their children alive.

This statement was made when Bloody Civilian commented on a post celebrating Pastor Ukpabio's 60th birthday on X (formerly Twitter). The singer also shared a YouTube documentary criticizing Pastor Ukpabio's methods.

Pastor Ukpabio and her daughter Imaobong Elijah are demanding N200 billion in damages and a public apology from Bloody Civilian. They describe the comments as "reckless" and "libellous," claiming they have caused distress and harmed their reputation.

Bloody Civilian responded to a lawsuit

Bloody Civilian responded humorously to the lawsuit by joking about offering more services like comedy to afford the damages. However, no official response has been filed in court yet.

The court has ordered Bloody Civilian to appear within 30 days or risk judgment being given in her absence.

The claimants seek a declaration that the posts were defamatory and brought them into disrespect.

Court summoned Bloody Civilian

In a writ of summon, the court declared that: "To: Emoseh Khamafu alias ''Bloody Civilian", 53 Chief Bamidele Eletu Avenue, Osapa London, Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos state, outside jurisdiction of this honourable court.

"You are hereby commanded that within thirty (30) days after the service of this Writ on you, inclusive of the day of such service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you at the suit of claimants and take notice that in default, the claimants may proceed and judgement be given in your absence."

The document was signed by Barr. Ekei E Koffreh, Esq and dated 3rd of January, 2025.

Bloody Civilian threatened with lawsuit

Legit.ng earlier reported Imaobong Elijah Ukpabio, daughter of renowned pastor Lady Apostle Helen Ukpabio, has announced her intention to take legal action against social media user Emoseh Khamofu, popularly known as "Bloody Civilian."

The controversy began after Emoseh made serious allegations against Lady Ukpabio on X (formerly Twitter), accusing her of involvement in child witch killings.

Imaobong Ukpabio demanded that Emoseh retract her statements, calling them damaging and false. However, Emoseh refused to back down, replying sarcastically to the demand. Lady Ukpabio's legal team has since issued a formal letter to Emoseh, stating that her tweets have caused harm to their client's image. The letter dismissed Emoseh's claims as baseless and stated that they were made with the intent to ridicule and injure Lady Ukpabio.

