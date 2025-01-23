EFCC arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in a coordinated sting operation in Awka, Anambra State, following credible intelligence linking them to online scams

During the operation, several items, including six exotic cars, laptops, and mobile phones, were recovered

The suspects are set to be charged to court once investigations are concluded, highlighting the EFCC's commitment to combating internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on January 23 that operatives from its Enugu Zonal Directorate arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation.

The operation took place at Commissioners’ Quarters, Dr. J. O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, following credible intelligence linking the suspects to fraudulent internet activities.

Details of the Operation

The all-male suspects were apprehended in a coordinated sting operation designed to crack down on internet fraud in the region.

The EFCC revealed that the suspects were involved in various forms of online scams, targeting victims both within and outside Nigeria.

Items Recovered

During the operation, the EFCC recovered several items linked to the fraudulent activities of the suspects.

These included six exotic cars, laptops, and mobile phones. The recovered items are believed to have been used in the execution of their illicit operations.

EFCC's Commitment to Combatting Fraud

The EFCC reaffirmed its commitment to combating internet fraud and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

The Commission stated that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. "The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded," the EFCC wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“EFCC Arrests 37 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Awka

“Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 37 (Thirty-seven) suspected internet fraudsters.

“The all-male suspects were arrested in a sting operation at Commissioners’ Quarters, Dr. J. O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, following credible intelligence linking them to fraudulent internet activities.

“Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, laptops and mobile phones. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a Nigerian government agency established in 2003 to combat financial crimes, including fraud, money laundering, and corruption.

EFCC's mission is to prevent, investigate, and prosecute economic and financial crimes, thereby promoting integrity and transparency in Nigeria.

The Commission has been instrumental in tackling various high-profile cases and continues to play a crucial role in the country's efforts to curb economic and financial misconduct.

