EFCC Arrests 37 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Names All Items Recovered From Them and Location
- EFCC arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in a coordinated sting operation in Awka, Anambra State, following credible intelligence linking them to online scams
- During the operation, several items, including six exotic cars, laptops, and mobile phones, were recovered
- The suspects are set to be charged to court once investigations are concluded, highlighting the EFCC's commitment to combating internet fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on January 23 that operatives from its Enugu Zonal Directorate arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation.
The operation took place at Commissioners’ Quarters, Dr. J. O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, following credible intelligence linking the suspects to fraudulent internet activities.
Details of the Operation
The all-male suspects were apprehended in a coordinated sting operation designed to crack down on internet fraud in the region.
The EFCC revealed that the suspects were involved in various forms of online scams, targeting victims both within and outside Nigeria.
Items Recovered
During the operation, the EFCC recovered several items linked to the fraudulent activities of the suspects.
These included six exotic cars, laptops, and mobile phones. The recovered items are believed to have been used in the execution of their illicit operations.
EFCC's Commitment to Combatting Fraud
The EFCC reaffirmed its commitment to combating internet fraud and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.
The Commission stated that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. "The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded," the EFCC wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“EFCC Arrests 37 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Awka
“Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 37 (Thirty-seven) suspected internet fraudsters.
“The all-male suspects were arrested in a sting operation at Commissioners’ Quarters, Dr. J. O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, following credible intelligence linking them to fraudulent internet activities.
“Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, laptops and mobile phones. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is a Nigerian government agency established in 2003 to combat financial crimes, including fraud, money laundering, and corruption.
EFCC's mission is to prevent, investigate, and prosecute economic and financial crimes, thereby promoting integrity and transparency in Nigeria.
The Commission has been instrumental in tackling various high-profile cases and continues to play a crucial role in the country's efforts to curb economic and financial misconduct.
EFCC Summons Christian Pilgrim Commission Officials
Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) over allegations of misappropriation of public funds.
The PUNCH has exclusively reported that 146 staff members of the NCPC have been summoned for questioning by the anti-graft agency.
A reliable source within the EFCC disclosed that the invited staff, both serving and retired, are required to appear at the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja over a five-day period starting Monday, January 20.
