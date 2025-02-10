Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump said the United States is committed to ‘buying and owning’ the Gaza Strip.

President Donald Trump says Gaza should be thought of as a “big real estate site” Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

The returning American president said the United States would level the area and create economic development for jobs and housing for the people.

According to Trump, the United States will be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous weapons and bombs in the area.

Trump said the war-ravaged enclave, Gaza should be thought of as a “big real estate site” and other countries in the Middle East could be tasked with handling its redevelopment.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Trump stated this while en route to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

“As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it; other people may do it, through our auspices.

“But we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back. There’s nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site.”

Reiterating his controversial proposal, Trump claimed that displaced Palestinians would prefer not to return to Gaza if they had an alternative place to settle.

“If we could give them a home in a safer area – the only reason they’re talking about returning to Gaza is they don’t have an alternative. When they have an alternative, they don’t want to return to Gaza,”

