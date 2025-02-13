Nigerian Army troops thwarted a robbery and rescued two victims in Sanga, Kaduna State

The robbers fled as security forces arrived, restoring order and ensuring the safety of the victims

The incidents are under police investigation, with heightened security measures in the area

Nigerian Army troops under Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) successfully averted a robbery and rescued two individuals in separate incidents in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The quick response of the military personnel ensured the safety of the victims and restored calm to the affected areas.

Investigation into the dastardly act is underway to identify and apprehend the suspects. FB/Nigerian Army

The first incident unfolded on February 11, 2025, at approximately 7:45 p.m. along the Wasa–Ankwa road. Upon receiving a distress call, troops swiftly moved to the scene where armed robbers had blocked the road, targeting unsuspecting travelers.

Assailants flee at arrival of security operatives

Sensing the arrival of the security operatives, the criminals abandoned their victim, identified as Mr. Benjamin Yakubu, and escaped into the surrounding bush.

The soldiers cleared the blockade, restoring the free flow of traffic, and Mr. Yakubu was immediately transported to General Hospital, Gwantu, for medical evaluation. Authorities reported that he was in a stable condition and recovering from the ordeal.

Fresh robbery attack unfolds shortly after

Barely an hour later, at around 8:45 p.m., another attack occurred along the Unguwan Mallam–Aboro road. Troops stationed at Unguwan Mallam responded swiftly to an ambush on Malam Bashir Ibrahim, who was returning home at the time of the assault.

The attackers fled upon sighting the security team, leaving their weapon behind. A knife was recovered from the scene, which is expected to aid in ongoing investigations.

Malam Ibrahim was promptly taken to the Unguwan Mallam Primary Health Care Hospital, where he received medical attention and was reported to be in good condition.

Army coordinating with Police to investigate incident

The Nigerian Army has since notified the Nigeria Police Force, which is conducting further investigations into the incidents. Security has been heightened in the area to prevent a recurrence and to track down the fleeing suspects.

The prompt intervention of the troops has been widely commended by the local community, as it prevented potential loss of life and property. This operation underscores the commitment of Operation SAFE HAVEN to maintaining peace and security in the region.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activity to security agencies. The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding lives and property, assuring the public of its continued presence in vulnerable areas to curb criminal activities.

