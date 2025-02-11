A passenger bus in Guatemala crashed through a guardrail and plunged into a ravine, killing at least 55 people and leaving several others injured

Authorities are investigating possible causes, including brake failure, excess weight, and a gun found onboard, which raised suspicions of foul play

President Bernardo Arévalo declared three days of national mourning as rescue teams struggled to recover victims and assist survivors

Authorities in Guatemala have launched an investigation into the tragic bus accident that claimed at least 55 lives after the vehicle veered off a bridge and plunged into a ravine.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, has left the nation in mourning, with President Bernardo Arévalo declaring three days of national remembrance for the victims.

Guatemala's president has declared three days of mourning in honour of the deceased. Image: Reuters

Source: Getty Images

Bus rams guardrails before fatally diving

The bus, which typically operates between San Cristóbal Acasaguastlán and Guatemala City, reportedly departed from San Antonio La Paz around 4:00 a.m. local time.

Roughly half an hour into the journey, on the outskirts of the capital, the vehicle crashed through a guardrail and plummeted approximately 20 meters (65 feet) into a wastewater creek.

Rescue teams faced immense difficulty retrieving victims from the overturned wreckage, which lay on its roof with its wheels in the air.

Eyewitness give account of incident

Eyewitness accounts suggest that just before the crash, the bus collided with two other vehicles before careening off the bridge.

Investigators are currently exploring multiple factors that may have contributed to the disaster, including mechanical failure, human error, and the possibility of foul play.

Authorities are examining whether the driver lost control due to a brake malfunction, though other theories remain under consideration.

Among the deceased is the 24-year-old driver, whose role in the crash remains a focal point of the investigation.

Gun found aboard in crashed bus

Officials have also revealed that a firearm was discovered inside the wreckage, registered to a passenger who was employed as a private security guard.

The presence of the weapon has fueled speculation about whether the driver may have been threatened or injured before the accident occurred.

The victims included a mix of students, commuters, and individuals traveling to Guatemala City for medical appointments.

As the tragic news spread, distraught relatives gathered at the crash site, anxiously awaiting information about their loved ones. Some, like a woman who identified the body of her brother, were met with devastating confirmation of their worst fears.

Crashed bus' age revealed amid concern on efficiency

Guatemala’s Communications Minister, Miguel Díaz Bobadilla, confirmed that the bus was approximately 30 years old but had a valid license for passenger transport.

However, officials are investigating whether it was carrying excess weight at the time of the crash, which could have impacted its handling and safety.

National Civil Police Deputy Director-General Helver Beltetón stated that all possible causes are under scrutiny. While brake failure remains a possibility, authorities are not dismissing the potential for an accident or a criminal act.

Plane crash survivor narrates experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 86-year-old Joseph Stiley used his in-flight experience to avoid death at the time and he shared his experience.

Speaking in an interview, Stiley explained that during an air accident in 1982, he wrapped himself in a little ball, got down and put his back against the seat in front of him with his hands over my head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng