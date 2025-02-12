Reverend Bala Galadima of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has been laid to rest in his hometown, Lano in Gombe state

Galadima was the parish pastor at the ECWA worship centre in Lubo, Yamaltu-Deba local government area

Unknown gunmen suspected to be armed robbers killed Reverend Galadima in the early hours of Monday, February 10, 2025

Gombe state - Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) pastor, Reverend Bala Galadima, who was killed by gunmen was laid to rest in his hometown, Lano in Gombe state on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Legit.ng recalls that Reverend Galadima was killed by unknown gunmen in Lubo District, Yamaltu Deba local government area in the early hours of Monday, February 10, 2025.

ECWA pastor, Reverend Bala Galadima, was laid to rest in his hometown, Lano in Gombe state.

The community gathered to bid farewell to the late clergyman at the funeral service which took place at ECWA Church Lano.

As reported by The Punch, the funeral was marked by deep sorrow and emotional tributes.

The Gombe state deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Jatau sympathised with the deceased’s immediate family, the Christian community, and the entire Yamaltu Deba local government area.

Jatau, who led the official government delegation urged all to accept the death as an act of God and called for calm.

He urged the ECWA leadership to avoid quick judgement and speculation or assumptions about the pastor's death until the facts were clear.

The deputy governor urged the church leaders to exercise restraint and patience in handling such sensitive matters to prevent escalation.

Jatau said there was no conclusive evidence linking the tragic killing of the pastor to a particular group, religious or tribal.

He ordered the security agencies to make sure they arrest those responsible for the killing and ensure they face justice.

While describing the killing of Reverend Galadima as a tragic incident, he said:

“I appeal to you as leaders to be patient, and calm and avoid reaching conclusions until the culprits are arrested. You could recall some time ago when a pastor was killed and it was later discovered that the culprits are members of the same church. Just recently, there were killings in Kuri town, Yamaltu -Deba Local Government, and the general notion was that it was Fulani herdsmen but it was later discovered that the culprits are not in any way Fulani people,”

