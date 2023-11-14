A Nigerian lady has become a Guinness World Records title holder with her handmade wig

The lady, Helen Williams, made a wig measuring 351.28 metres, according to the Guinness World Records

Helen set out to accomplish the task earlier in 2023, and she spent 11 days making the wig, which has now entered the record books

Helen Williams, a Nigerian lady who makes wigs, has become a Guinness World Records title holder.

This was made known by the Guinness World Record in a tweet shared on Tuesday, November 14.

Helen made a wig measuring 351.28 meters. Photo credit: Twitter/GWR and Instagram/Helen Williams.

Source: UGC

According to the Guinness World Records, Helen has become the world title holder for the longest handmade wig.

Helen set the world record with her wig measuring 351.28 metres. She spent 11 days and more than N2 million in making the wig.

The GWR said on its website:

"Nigerian wigmaker Helen Williams has created the world’s longest handmade wig, measuring 351.28 metres (1,152 ft 5 in). Helen spent 11 days and over two million naira (£2,031; $2,493) making the wig. After constructing the underlay with wig-cap netting and black fabric attached to a bicycle helmet, she completed the hairpiece using 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips."

While speaking on the challenges she faced while making the wig, Helen said it was difficult sourcing the materials.

She told the GWR:

“Finding the materials to make the longest wig was not an easy task. My experience as a wigmaker helped a lot. At some point, I felt exhausted. However, friends and family encouraged me. I did not want to let them down, so I maintained my focus. The outcome is the longest handmade wig in the world.”

Helen has kept the wig in her office for anyone willing to visit and take a look at it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians praise Helen

@mrlurvy said:

"Na tough tough task we dey do. Make God help us."

@Doinggood_ said:

"I told you guys that Nigerians are coming to fill your record book."

Hilda Baci reacts to Alan Fisher's achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Hilda Baci congratulated Alan Fisher on breaking her record. She wished him well.

The top-rated chef released a tweet, saying Fisher's achievement was no small feat.

She said:

"Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!"

Source: Legit.ng