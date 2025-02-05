FilmOne, an independent film distribution company in West Africa has reacted to online bashing as a result of their ranking of some actor and movies

The distributing company had compiled a Nigerian Box Office Yearbook 2024 where actors and movies were rated

However, this did not sit well with the management of some professionals, who kicked back at them

FilmOne Entertainment has put out an official press release regarding the Nigerian Box Office Yearbook 2024 that they compiled.

The distribution company had put out a ranking of Nigeria's top movies across and movie and of course some were rated higher than others.

While Omotunde Adebowale Davids and Juliana Oloyede bagged number 1 positions, Mercy Aigbe followed closely as number 2, Kie Kie took number 3 and Bisola Aiyeola was seated at the number 4 position. The low-ranking angered her management, to which they fired a response.

See Bisola's management's response below:

In a statement by FilmOne Entertainment, made available to Legit.ng, it was made known via a press release, that the rankings were data-driven and done in partnership with Comscore and the Cinema Exhibitor's Association Of Nigeria (CEAN).

The release read:

"Addressing the recent inquiries around the selection criteria relating to the performance ranking; FilmOne provides the following clarifications: 1. To qualify as a performer in any of these categories, the performers must have appeared in one or more films released in cinemas that grossed at least 20 million Naira within the eligibility period (January 1st to December 31st of the relevant year).

"2. To qualify as a lead performer, an individual must be the designated lead in the films in question. 3. Two male/female supporting performers are selected in each category, with validation from the producers and executive producers of the film."

"The Yearbook has become a foundational document for the Nigerian film industry and as such, FilmOne ensures it is produced with professional diligence as it serves as an essential reference point for stakeholders across Nollywood and beyond."

"As the industry continues to evolve, FilmOne Entertainment will remain a beacon of transparency, accuracy, and professionalism as it provides a valuable resource for box office aggregation and analytics at own cognisance. The company encourages all stakeholders to engage with verified data and uphold the standards that foster credibility within the thriving Nigerian film industry."

Bisola's management spus reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@famousgirl237:

"Yeees! The management are right💯 Bisola should surely be one of the best supporting actresses in Evebody Loves Jenifa📌Her role as Madam Bassey shouldn’t go unnoticed by Filmone? Whyyy? Even, apart from Funkę being the lead role actress, people prefer Adaku & Bisola as Best supporting actress✌️🥰🥰."

@be.nnett1842:

"Bisola's management is very right. She should be topping the charts in that she played a very interesting role in everybody loves Jenifa. I wonder why filmone didn't include everybody loves Jenifa in her profile."

@__jummieofficial2:

"Make person summarize o..na person wey don Chop dey get strength to read o."

@senayan_of_badagry:

"I no read am oo but why kiekie go dey above Bisola for acting is this whining."

@trendmich_____:

"Bisola is underrated honestly. She's a good actress and delivered her role well."

Filmone emerges as leading Nollywood movie production company

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, cinemas recorded a record-breaking sale of over N6.9 billion in movie tickets as Nigerians enjoyed their favourite movies in 2022.

Nollywood movies made a massive impact, with Funke Akindele's Battle on Buka Street alone grossing over N650 million at the box office.

The top-performing Nollywood production companies, including FilmOne Entertainment and Anthill Studios, among others, generated significant revenue.

