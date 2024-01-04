“We're Taking Over”: Shehu Sani Reacts as Nigerian Student Breaks Guinness World Painting Record
- Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has applauded a global feat by a Nigerian art student, Chancellor Ahaghot
- Legit.ng reports that Chancellor, a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, broke a decade-old record for the longest painting marathon
- The Nigerian surpassed the previous record of 60 hours, set by Roland Palmaerts (Belgium/Canada) in 2013
Atlanta, USA - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, has said Nigeria is 'taking over' the world.
Sani's stance was in reaction to a Nigerian art and design student, Chancellor Ahaghotu, painting for 100 consecutive hours.
"Nigerians taking over Guinness World Record" - Sani
According to the Guinness World Records (GWR) on January 3, over four days, Chancellor worked to produce 106 pieces depicting all manner of subjects, including celebrities, food items, plants, animals, and much more.
Speaking on the new record, Chancellor said he battled fatigue around the 88-hour mark but remained committed to reaching his 100-hour target.
He said the painting represented his “different moods and feelings.”
The student added that the achievement would help his career and pay service to his school and country.
His words:
“This (record) helps me feel a very high level of personal achievement, build up my career as a reputable artist, and pay a service to my school and country.”
Reacting to Chancellor's feat, Sani posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"Nigerians are taking over Guinness World Record."
