Sadiq Ola Adebimpe, better known as Sceed Barms, a famous Lagos event host has been trending non-stop online after a stunt he pulled

The host became popular after a video of him hosting a no-music wedding ceremony made the rounds online

Sceed successfully anchored a wedding and made not just the couple, but also the guests happy, earning vies north of 2 million across social media platforms

Popular Lagos event host, Sadiq Ola Adebimpe, better known as Sceed Barms, has taken the internet by storm with a viral video showcasing his most challenging event-hosting experience to date.

The video, which has racked up an impressive 966,666 views and over 75,000 likes on Instagram, 888,888 views on X (formerly Twitter) and 238,000 views on TikTok shows the renowned hypeman and event host/compere turning what could have been a sad day for a new couple and their guests into a memorable experience.

After some technical challenges beyond the couple's control, MC Barms deployed his expertise setting the tone for the event beginning with “The Show must go on”. Leveraging his wealth of experience, he hosted the wedding reception without music, microphone, speakers or DJ. He calmed the frustrated guests and couple and created a choir amongst the audience who sang tirelessly for the newly wedded.

The King of Vibes as he is popularly called proved that a great event is not about loudspeakers but about the person holding the microphone. Many comments from his colleagues are that he raised the bar in the MC industry. Some say he didn't just host a wedding; he orchestrated an experience that people will talk about for years.

The MC, who has anchored over 500 events, including corporate dinners, summits, conferences, weddings, birthdays, concerts, and end-of-year parties, has worked with top event organizers and entertainers.

With his unique energy and professionalism, the University of Ilorin graduate has earned the new nickname “The SuperHero MC” from his fans.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the wedding video

Read some reactions by Nigerian celebs below:

@mcrhelax:

"Wowww woww woww! This is all I can say! I’m glad you are able to capture these moments and showcase it to the world… thank you for doing and excellent job.. thank you for what you have done to this craft."

@asherkine:

"Great Great job! Unsure why this made me teary eyed. 🥺🫡🫡🫡."

@the_olushola:

"Well done MC! Your improvisation really made the day❤️."

@crazeclown:

"Wow 👏👏 YOU DID AN ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC JOB! You no need argue say you get passion for this work 👏."

@upanddownfellow:

"Learnt a lot from this! Amazing."

@inidimaokojie:

"Wow!!! This actually brought tears to my eyes 🥹. Amazing!!! Well done everyone 💕."

