The NANS has reacted to the incident in UNIZIK where a student of the university assaulted a lecturer because of a TikTok video

Babatunde Akinteye, the NANS Senate President, made the condemnation in a statement issued in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Wednesday, February 12

Akinteye called for a thorough investigation of the incident, a fair hearing for all parties and disciplinary action to be taken against the guilty one

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has made a strong condemnation of the alleged assault on a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) by a student, over the recording of a TikTok video.

Babatunde Akinteye, the NANS Senate President, made the condemnation in a statement issued in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Wednesday, February 12. In the statement, Akinteye reaffirmed the commitment of the association to defend students' rights and emphasized the importance of discipline, adherence to institutional regulations and respect for authority.

NANS has called for an investigation of the UNIZIK incident where a student slapped assaulted a lecturer Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: UGC

UNIZIK saga: NANS speaks on students' rights

According to Vanguard, he noted that the association has always been advocating for students' rights, a conducive learning environment and academic freedom. The NANS said it was condemning entirely, the UNIZIK incident, where a female student physically assaulted a lecturer because she was making a TikTok video.

The student body described the student's actions as non-acceptable, stating that the universities should remain a citadel of learning with mutual respect. The statement acknowledges the students' right to self-expression, and social media is included. The association then called on the students to exercise such rights with decorum and responsibility.

According to Akinteye, NANS would distance itself from supporting any student who engaged in any unlawful act, disrespects lecturers or brings shame to the image of the academic community.

NANS urged UNIZIK management to probe lecturer's assault

NANS then called on the university management to carry out "a thorough and unbiased investigation" into the incident and bring out the facts of the matter. The union called for the observation of due diligence and a fair hearing for all parties.

It maintained that appropriate sanction should be dished out according to the university regulations should the student be found guilty. It noted that such would serve as a caution to others with similar intentions.

The union further stressed that the academic environments should remain the spaces of learning, professional engagement and respect.

Video of UNIZIK lecturer allegedly assaulted

Nnamdi Azikiwe University lecturer Dr Chukwudi Okoye, allegedly assaulted by a female student, had once featured in a short movie. The media group that produced the short movie shared the clip on Facebook amid the altercation saga, which has taken over the internet like wildfire.

Yan Kontent Factory shared the over seven-minute clip with the caption: "The Unizik Lecturer in a movie; The Therapy Session (A short movie) ft Dr Chukwudi Okoye."

In the clip, the academic played the role of a doctor whose counsel was sought by a couple having problems in their marriage. He wore a blue suit for his role in the short film. The clip received mixed reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng