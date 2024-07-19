Tragedy struck the Kwara community when a vehicle carrying students of the University of Ilorin fatally crashed at the school gate

The state's Police Command has confirmed the death of a student and has disclosed that others who sustained injuries have been taken to hospital

It was the timely intervention of other members of the community who were close to the site of the accident that ensured the fatalities didn't become higher

A mini vehicle conveying students of the University of Ilorin lost control at the school gate and fatally somersaulted.

Authorities have confirmed that only one student has been confirmed dead, while others who sustained major injuries have been rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for adequate treatment.

The auto crash, which happened on Thursday, July 18, has sent the university community into a state of grief and mourning as many students are still grappling with the reality of the loss of a colleague.

In an official press release by the university management, signed by Kunle Akogun, the varsity's director of corporate affairs, it was detailed that the vehicle had in it ten students when it crashed.

A student was brought into the hospital dead and has been transferred to the medical institution's morgue, and efforts are underway to reach the deceased next of kin.

Four others who sustained minor injuries were given immediate treatment and promptly discharged, while five other victims, two males and two females, whose injuries were serious, have been admitted to receive appropriate care.

Police react to the fatal crash

The state Police Command, through Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, its spokesperson, has given an official account of the incident.

Ejire-Adeyemi said:

"The bus driver was conveying students out of the school premises, just at the exit lane close to the school gate, apparently he lost control and the vehicle somersaulted while on the motion."

“Unfortunately, one student lost her life, and other passengers sustained different injuries but they are presently receiving treatment in the university hospital. The shuttle driver is also receiving treatment.”

