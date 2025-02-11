The Concerned Yoruba Youth of Nigeria has opposed a proposed bill limiting the appointment of the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) to only staff who have served within the legislative chambers

The group argued that the bill sidelines qualified National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) staff who have spent years developing expertise and threatens institutional integrity by restricting career progression

They demanded the bill's immediate withdrawal and warned of nationwide protests if it is not dropped, urging lawmakers to uphold fairness and inclusivity in public service appointments

Lagos, Nigeria - The Concerned Yoruba Youth of Nigeria has strongly opposed a proposed bill seeking to limit the appointment of the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) to individuals who have served within the legislative chambers.

The bill, allegedly introduced by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has drawn criticism for what some say is a discriminatory provision that undermines merit-based appointments.

The Concerned Yoruba Youth of Nigeria has rejected a proposed bill seeking to limit the appointment of the Clerk to the National Assembly to certain group of employees.

Source: UGC

Group calls for immediate withdrawal of bill

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the national president of the group, Oluwasegun Thompson, alongside national secretary Ayofemi Badmus, called for an immediate withdrawal of the bill, arguing that it excludes qualified Nigerians from consideration.

"We are aware that the Clerk of the National Assembly plays a very important role in the functioning of the National Assembly, overseeing administrative duties, providing procedural advice, and ensuring the implementation of legislative decisions," Thompson said.

"It is a role that requires a deep understanding of parliamentary procedures, administrative acumen, and strong leadership skills. However, from our view, these qualities are not exclusive to individuals who have served within the chambers."

Clerk appointment bill: Group alleges discrimination

The group asserted that the bill is discriminatory and violates the service terms of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) staff, many of whom have spent years developing expertise in legislative processes.

"The Speaker and Members of the House of Representatives should be reminded that hundreds of committed employees of the National Assembly Service Commission have tirelessly devoted their lives to ensuring the legislature runs smoothly," Thompson said.

“The Speaker and members of the House must recognize the efforts of hundreds of dedicated NASC employees who have worked tirelessly to support the National Assembly,” Badmus stated.

He added that many of the NASC employees have honed their skills over decades, yet the bill threatens to sideline them.

Clerk appointment bill threatens institutional integrity - Group

The group further warned that restricting the CNA position to only those who have worked within the chambers undermines the NASC’s authority, which is responsible for overseeing administrative functions, including appointments and promotions.

"By restricting the appointment of the CNA solely to individuals who have served within the chambers, the proposed bill obviously undermines the very essence of the NASC’s role and the career progression of its staff," the group said.

Thompson also raised legal and ethical concerns, arguing that the bill contradicts the principles of fairness and equal opportunity enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

"Discriminatory practices, whether intentional or not, have no place in a democratic society that values inclusivity and equal rights," the statement read.

According to the group, the bill could demoralise NASC staff, many of whom have dedicated their careers to the legislative process without public recognition.

It warned that limiting the eligibility for the CNA position could create a bottleneck in talent development, discouraging capable professionals from pursuing administrative leadership roles within the National Assembly.

The Concerned Yoruba Youth of Nigeria, therefore urged the House of Representatives to consult legal experts, NASC staff, and civil society organizations before proceeding with the bill.

Group threatens to protest if bill is not dropped

The group vowed to mobilise nationwide protests if the bill is not withdrawn immediately, emphasizing that its passage would set a dangerous precedent for other public service institutions.

"Therefore, we call on the speaker of the House of Representatives to step down this Bill with immediate effect," Thompson concluded.

"We further all well-meaning lawmakers to resist every evil attempt to manipulate the career structure of the National Assembly Service Commission for sectional or personal gains."

New states: House of Reps committee receives proposals

In another report, the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution said it received 31 proposals for the creation of new states.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu read a letter from the committee during plenary on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

The 31 new states cut across the six geopolitical zones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng