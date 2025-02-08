Nigerians have continued to react to the proposal for the creation of 31 more states in Nigeria received at the House of Representatives

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Review during plenary on Thursday, February 6, disclosed that it has received proposals for the creation of 31 new states

However, Kayode Okikiolu, a veteran journalist, shared how Nigeria's map would look should the proposal scale through the National Assembly

Reactions have continued to trail the proposed 31 additional new states at the House of Representatives. This is Kayode Okikiolu, a journalist, who shared a video of how Nigeria's map would look should the proposal scale through.

The journalist maintained that the proposed new states are proposals and proposals do not become law automatically. He added that there is a tedious process for a proposal to become a law, adding that it would require the approval of two-thirds of the house for it to scale through.

Okikiolu recalled that the last time states were created was in 1996, which was during the regime of the former military head of state, the late General Sani Abacha.

Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the chamber, during the plenary session, disclosed the development, while reading the letter of the committee which contained the proposed states.

Nigeria is expected to move from 36 states to 67 if the proposal for the state creation is approved.

Nigerians react as new map emerged

However, Kayode's tweet has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Monarch wrote:

"The northern states which are all ridiculously large are barely touched. Just want to further breakup the south."

Chudi Nduka commented:

"What would be interesting is a presentation of a proposal to cut down political office holdings, a reduction of 109 senators to 36/37 senators (1 per state). 360 HORep to 109 HOR (3 per state)."

Xplorer reacted:

"I think giving power to local government is better than creating another 36 States."

Olamiposi commended the journalist:

"The moment I saw those animals, I knew Kayode would do or say something to make them part of the video. Weldone Baba n'la.

Mr Abu Nana demanded for 776 states:

"Personally I prefer 776 states."

See the video of the map here:

Stakeholder reacts to state creation in Southwest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the House of Representatives has moved to divide Oyo state into Ibadan and Oyo, respectively, and both towns would also remain the capitals of the new state.

However, a concerned stakeholder and legal practitioner, Wale Adeagbo, said the proposal for the Oyo state would not bring the desired oneness.

The Ibadan-born lawyer, while speaking with Legit.ng, questioned why the Oyo would retain the state and the capital and foresaw another quest for Oke-Ogun state in the future of Oyo.

