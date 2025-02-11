Akinwunmi Adesina, the outgoing president of the African Development Bank, has opened up on the possibility of contesting for the 2027 Nigerian presidency

Adesina, who would be rounding up his ten years tenure as President of the AfDB later in the year, said he was open to serving in every capacity, including Nigeria

Recall that the AfDB boss served as the Minister of Agriculture under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan

The outgoing president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina, has hinted about the possibility of contesting in the 2027 presidential election.

Adesina gave the hint that he was open to national service once his tenure at the African Development Bank ended. He noted that he was ready to serve in any capacity globally, either in Africa or anywhere else, including Nigeria.

Adesina speaks on next move after AfDB

According to The Sun, Adesina, who served as minister of agriculture under former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration, made this known in a television interview.

Legit.ng recalled that Adesina was first elected as the president of the continental funding institution in 2015 and was re-elected for the second term in office in 2020. The continental bank was founded in 1964.

The outgoing president of the AfDB noted that one thing that gave him joy was seeing people's lives being transformed and changed.

Adesina speaks on being a Nigerian

When Adesina was asked about his next move after leaving the bank's presidency, he said one of the things he was grateful for was being a Nigerian. He recalled that he had the opportunity of obtaining the visa and leaving the country after school. He said he was given a great visa and had the chance to obtain US citizenship.

His comment reads in part:

“And I say, I didn’t want it, not because I don’t like America. My kids are Americans, and they were born there, but I remember telling a colleague of mine that this passport is a Nigerian passport, a green passport.

“I cannot and will never trade it for anything. It gives me a lot of grief wherever I go. You know, with family, my kids are probably asked to go right through, and I’m asked to stay behind."

He added that his friends asked him all sorts of questions and he once responded that God did not make a mistake by creating him to be a Nigeria, to be an Africa.

