A major data clean-up by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed that over 6,000 foreign nationals from Niger Republic had been unlawfully registered in Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) database.

This discovery was disclosed during a briefing by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

NIN has become mandatory national identity means for all Nigerians.

Illegal NINs removed from database

The fraudulent registrations were identified as part of an ongoing effort to verify and authenticate records in the national database.

Sources indicate that these illegally registered NINs have since been removed, strengthening the integrity of Nigeria’s identity management system.

The development comes as President Bola Tinubu mandates an inter-ministerial committee to oversee the compilation of an accurate National Social Register.

The register is essential for administering government welfare programs, including student loans and financial aid for vulnerable citizens.

Authorities have been battling cases of unauthorized NIN registrations in recent years. In a 2022 operation, security forces, including the Nigerian military, police, and immigration officials, arrested two individuals posing as NIMC officials.

The suspects had allegedly registered non-Nigerians using illicit means and charged them fees to obtain NINs. A range of equipment, including registration devices, laminating machines, and tracking systems, was confiscated during the raid.

Security experts have long raised concerns about the potential risks associated with the fraudulent registration of foreign nationals, especially in border communities.

Porous border major cause of loophole

Brig. Gen. Aliyu Momoh (retd.) highlighted that Nigeria’s porous borders allow undocumented individuals to move freely, making it imperative to implement stricter identification protocols.

He noted that in many northern states, foreign nationals integrate into communities without formal documentation, a situation rarely tolerated in neighboring countries.

The NIN system plays a crucial role in government and private sector transactions, serving as a unique identifier linked to biometric and demographic information.

The recent revelations have prompted renewed efforts to ensure that only eligible Nigerian citizens and legal residents have access to the system.

Following the briefing, President Tinubu expanded the inter-ministerial committee overseeing the social welfare database, adding the National Security Adviser, the Ministers of Interior, Education, and Humanitarian Affairs.

The committee's role includes ensuring transparency in government disbursements, preventing identity fraud, and improving the overall efficiency of social intervention programs.

NIMC Director-General Bisoye Coker-Odusote assured the public that the agency remains committed to maintaining accuracy in national identity records.

She explained that linking government payments to verified NINs would curb fraudulent claims, ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries receive financial aid.

