Nasarawa state - John Gambo, an ND2 Banking and Finance student of the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa state, has been arrested by the police for allegedly hacking a fellow student to death.

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint from a resident, Madam Mercy-Bassey, about a violent altercation between two of her tenants.

Nasarawa Polytechnic student kills colleague with an axe and a knife. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Nansel made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in Lafia, the state capital.

According to Daily Trust, police detectives found Ibrahim Matthew, a part-time ND2 Computer Science student, lying in a pool of his blood.

The Police PRO said Ibrahim was pronounced dead due to the severity of his injuries at the General Hospital in Nasarawa town.

Gambo was swiftly arrested and reportedly confessed to attacking the victim with an axe and a knife.

The state Commissioner of Police, Shettima Jauro Mohammed, has ordered the case to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia for further investigation and prosecution.

Legit.ng also reported that a 200-level student from Olabisi Onabanjo University was arrested for the abduction and murder of a fellow churchgoer, a 300-level student from FUNAAB, in a shocking case that stunned the Ogun state community.

The suspect, Ayomide Adeleye, lured his victim, Christianah Idowu, into his home during a rainstorm, before killing her and demanding ransom from her family using her phone.

Authorities uncovered the gruesome crime after Adeleye sent the victim’s mother disturbing images and messages, leading to his arrest through a trace of the ransom payment.

Final-year student remanded In prison for killing graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a final-year student of Summit University, Offa, Adebayo Happiness, his parents, and another person have been remanded in prison.

The suspects were charged over the murder of Awesu Mojisola, a 21-year-old graduate of Kwara State College of Health Technology.

The Chief Magistrate, Wahab Saka, on Tuesday, September 3, adjourned the case till September 12, 2024, for further hearing.

