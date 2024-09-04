A final-year student of Summit University, Offa, Adebayo Happiness, his parents, and another person have been remanded in prison

The suspects were charged over the murder of Awesu Mojisola, a 21-year-old graduate of Kwara State College of Health Technology

The Chief Magistrate, Wahab Saka, on Tuesday, September 3, adjourned the case till September 12, 2024, for further hearing

Ilorin, Kwara state - A final-year student of Summit University, Offa, Adebayo Happiness, his parents, and an accomplice, 24-year-old Timileyin Kolawole have been charged over the murder of 21-year-old Awesu Mojisola, a graduate of Kwara State College of Health Technology.

Legit.ng recalls that Mojisola was found dead at a refuse dump in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin.

The court adjourned the case till September 12, 2024, for further hearing.

The suspects were arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday, September 3.

The Chief Magistrate, Wahab Saka, ordered that the suspects be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Oke Kura, Ilorin.

As reported by The Punch, Happiness allegedly killed Mojisola inside the room of Whitefield Hotel, Ilorin, on August 10, 2024, after deceiving her to attend a botched post-graduation party.

The suspects were charged with alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, theft, false personation, and causing disappearance of evidence contrary to Sections 97, 221, 287, 179, and 167 of the Penal Code Law and computer-related frauds contrary to Sections 14(2) (3), 22 (2) (3) of Cybercrime Prevention and Prohibition Law 2015.

How parents of suspect assisted him

The prosecution led by ASP Isaac Yakub told the court that Happiness's mother assisted him in removing the SIM card from the victim’s phone and hid it in a fence block far away from their residence at the Ogunse area in Offa while his father assisted in keeping the iPhone in a family car parked within their compound.

The court did not however take the plea of the suspects.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case till September 12, 2024, for further hearing.

