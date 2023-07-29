Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, alias the Oba, a celebrity native doctor who was abducted in Anambra State, said he didn't disappear when kidnappers struck because he wanted to save more lives.

As reported by Daily Trust, Akwa regained freedom on Saturday, July 29, after he was reportedly kidnapped by some suspected gunmen when he was having a pleasurable moment with his friends.

Celebrity native doctor ‘The Oba’ claimed the kidnappers did not come for him. Photo Credit: @DavidsOffor/@MaaziEzeoke

He stated that he had received a call from his friends on that faithful day for them to hang out at his hotel, where they were having fun.

Akwa said his friends had spent over N300,000 and wanted him to help subsidise their expenses.

Akwa stated that when he set out for his hotel, he heard gunshots; when he arrived, some shot at him, but the bullet did not penetrate, and his two security aides were killed.

Why I didn't disappear

Akwa said:

“I joined them to save lives of people in my hotel. I would have disappeared but if I did, it would have triggered more killings. I followed them to save lives."

The celebrity native doctor said his abductors told him why they stormed his hotel, but it was never for him.

He said:

“I was with my captors hearing news that I was owing some people being the reason I was abducted.

“I am a rich man and if I was owing anybody I was equal to the task to pay the person back his or her money.

“The gunmen told me the reason they came to my hotel but certainly not for me. I only followed them to save lives of my people and customers.”

Source: Legit.ng