President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with Governor Seyi Makinde over the passing of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde

Tinubu praised the late Engineer Sunday Makinde for his positive impact and urged the family to find solace in his legacy and cherished memories

The President emphasized the importance of family, unity, and love, offering prayers and unwavering support to the Makinde family during their time of grief

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, his family, and the people of Oyo over the loss of Engineer Sunday Makinde, the governor's elder brother.

In a message of sympathy signed by the President and addressed to Governor Makinde, Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the passing, describing it as a profound loss.

Tinubu swept Makinde's Oyo state during the last general election. Image: FB/Seyi Makinde, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu empathises with Makinde over brother's loss

The President acknowledged the emotional toll that the death of a loved one, particularly an elder brother, could have on a family. He assured Governor Makinde of his support during this time of mourning, noting that he, along with many others, stands in solidarity with the Makinde family.

"The loss of a loved one, especially a cherished elder brother, is a profound sorrow. In this time of mourning, I want you to know that I, along with many others, stand with you and your family," Tinubu wrote.

Tinubu praises the deceased for an exemplary life

President Tinubu praised Engineer Sunday Makinde for the positive impact he had on the lives of those around him, urging the Makinde family to take solace in the cherished memories and legacy he left behind.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of family, unity, and love, which he said are values consistently exemplified by the Makinde family.

"This moment reminds us of the importance of family, unity, and love—values that your family has always exemplified and that we all hold dear. May these values strengthen you and your loved ones in this time of grief," he added.

In his condolence message, Tinubu also prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Engineer Sunday Makinde.

He expressed hope that Governor Makinde and his family would find the strength to navigate the challenging time, asking them to trust in the Almighty for comfort.

It is worth noting that Makinde allied with Tinubu in the 2023 general election. The Lagos politician won massively in the southwestern state.

Controversies around new Alaafin's emergence

Legit.ng reported that there had been some controversies surrounding the selection process. The Oyo kingmakers had previously written to Governor Makinde, urging him to avoid an illegal selection process and respect the judiciary.

Despite these controversies, the government is optimistic about the new Alaafin's reign. Oyelade expressed hopes that Owoade's reign would bring peace, unity, and prosperity to the Oyo Kingdom Residents of Oyo State have been called upon to rally behind the new monarch as he begins his reign over the ancient kingdom. The government is celebrating this historic moment, and it remains to be seen how the new Alaafin will impact the kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng