Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has lost his older brother, Sunday Makinde, an engineer. The older Makinde was said to have passed away at the age of 65 in the early hours of Friday, January 24.

Engineer Sunday Makinde's death was announced in a terse statement by another younger brother, Olumuyiwa Makinde, on Friday morning, January 24.

Governor Seyi Makinde has lost an elder brother, Sunday Makinde Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

Leadership reported that Olumuyiwa Makinde is the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of the Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba in Ibadan. As he announced his elder brother's passing, he said his death was heavy on his heart.

The statement reads:

“With a heavy heart, I announce the passage of my older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, to eternal glory today, Friday 24th of January 2025.

“His sudden death occurred in his Ibadan residence at 3.20 am today, Friday 24th January 2025.

“He is survived by siblings, among whom is the Executive Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, children and grandchildren.”

Makinde appoints new Alaafin

Governor Makinde has recently been in the news, particularly on the appointment of the new Alaafin, Prince Abimbola Owoade.

Makinde's Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, made the announcement on Friday, January 17. He stated that Owoade was chosen after extensive consultations and traditional divinations conducted by the Oyo kingmakers, the Oyomesi.

Also, the state's Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ademola Ojo, noted that this announcement ends the legal and social disputes that arose after the passing of the former Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who died on April 22, 2022. Ojo urged the people of Oyo State to support the new Alaafin and join the government in celebrating this historic moment.

Controversies around new Alaafin's emergence

However, it's worth noting that there have been some controversies surrounding the selection process. The Oyo kingmakers had previously written to Governor Makinde, urging him to avoid an illegal selection process and respect the judiciary.

Despite these controversies, the government is optimistic about the new Alaafin's reign. Oyelade expressed hopes that Owoade's reign would bring peace, unity, and prosperity to the Oyo Kingdom

Residents of Oyo State have been called upon to rally behind the new monarch as he begins his reign over the ancient kingdom. The government is celebrating this historic moment, and it remains to be seen how the new Alaafin will impact the kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng