FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday, February 5, for Paris, France, on a private visit.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said Tinubu will meet with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron.

President Bola Tinubu will meet with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron during the visit. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Onanuga said Tinubu will travel to France en route to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital for the Africa Union Summit.

According to Onanuga's statement shared via his Via handle, @aonanuga1956, Tinubu will arrive in Addis Ababa early next week for the African Union summit.

“In Addis Ababa, President Tinubu will join African leaders at the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State, scheduled from February 12th to 16th, 2025.”

Nigerians react as Tinubu departs for France

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media about President Tinubu's private visit to Paris in France.

@HenryEternal2

"How's France now the short cut to Addis Ababa?"

@AuduAjanaku

"It's time for Nigerians to ask the Nass where is the letter informing them of his trip and transmitting power to his VP, else it's an impeachable offence."

@aareologun

"Why Macron first, then AU meeting? With French disgrace in the Sahel, I must say that the optics of this are terrible."

@Ogunso23

"Journey mercies to our indefatigable Architect of a reformed Nigeria that is going to work for all who genuinely work for her growth and development. Wishing Mr President a renewed vigor on his return."

@SmartSyn

"Our president wan go Addis Ababa, but e go first do small layover at France to meet his puppet master for briefs on the agenda e want for the AU summit."

@OlanusiAkin

"Any correlation between France and Addis Ababa."

