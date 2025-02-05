Several federal road projects across the country have been approved for reconstruction by the federal government

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the projects during the federal executive council (FEC) meeting

A presidential aide, Sunday Dare, has released a list of the approved road projects, state and allocation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has approved some key road projects across the country.

The road projects were approved during the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Presidential aide, Sunday Dare, releases list of road projects approved by Tinubu’s govt. Photo credit: @officialABAT

The special adviser, media and public communication/spokesperson to the President, Dare Sunday, released a list of the approved projects.

Dare in a post shared via his X handle @SundayDareSD listed the following road projects:

N470.9 billion for Delta State access road. N148 billion for the access road to the Second Niger Bridge (Anambra). N195 billion was approved for the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Phase 2, Section 1) reconstruction under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF). N305 billion was allocated for the Lokoja-Benin road reconstruction with three segments: N64 billion for Obajana to Benin (Section I). N110 billion for Auchi to Edo (Section II). N131 billion for the Benin Airport area (Section III). N3.571 billion for a structural evaluation of the Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge (Lagos). N5.4 billion for the Ado-Ekiti-Igede Road Project. N22 billion for the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway. N18 billion for the Wusasa-Jos route in Kaduna State. N12.75 billion for the collaborative road project between Abia and Enugu states.

Nigerians react as FG approves key road projects

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians about the approval of key federal road projects in the country.

@MukailaAkeem5

"Sir, The road approved is more than these sir according to Work Minister , Hon David Umaih ‘s speech.

"Ogun state have 3 roads that was approved and it was missing here sir.

"Kindly do justice to it."

@martin_somadina

"Result is what matters. Not all this media cho chop chop approval."

@crypto_gripp

"@SundayDareSD please when will Owerri - Port Harcourt be constructed? That road has been like that before 2007 till date . It was first awarded to Arab contractors who did some part of the road and abandoned it for over 16yrs now? At least there’s an APC governor in Imo state."

@AlabiAlapa2003

"What is missing in lagos- ibadan express way ooo. We have death trap on Oyo- ogbomosho road which a major road to the kwara, Niger and Benue state. My able brother this is your home town that need attention. PBAT need to tour Nigeria himself especially south west. OBJ failed us."

Tinubu approves N80b for reconstruction of Alau Dam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that less than 24 hours after FEC meeting on Monday, February 3, President Tinubu presided over another council meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

During the meeting on Tuesday, February 4, President Tinubu approved the immediate release of N80 billion for the reconstruction and expansion of the Alau dam in Borno state.

The minister of water resources and sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, disclosed that the Borno state government is partnering with the federal government to kickstart the project, which will be carried out over the next 24 months.

