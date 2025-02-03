Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been criticized over its planned protest against the 50% telecom tariff increase.

The Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Groups (CHRMG) said the NLC's planned protest is misguided and not in the public interest.

The coalition says Nigeria's telecom tariffs are relatively low compare to other countries. Photo credit:@NigeriaStories/@NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

The CSOs said the tariff hike, approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is a necessary measure to prevent the telecom sector from collapsing.

The President of the group, Dr. Gabriel Agibi, said the tariff hike is necessary to prevent the telecom sector from collapsing.

Agibi said this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, February 3, 2025.

He explained that the tariff adjustment is essential to reflect economic realities with the current inflation rate at 34.8%, a nearly 300% increase from 8.5% in 2013.

"The NCC's decision was made in good faith, taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability. The increase will remain within the tariff bands stipulated in the 2013 NCC Cost Study, ensuring that it does not unduly burden consumers.

"The tariff hike is also crucial in ensuring that Nigeria's telecom sector remains competitive with international standards. Compared to other countries, Nigeria's telecom tariffs are relatively low.”

The coalition urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reconsider its stance over the planned protest.

Agidi charged NLC to engage the NCC and other stakeholders in constructive dialogue.

"We warn the NLC that its actions may have unintended consequences, including harming the very people it claims to represent,"

"We urge the NLC to prioritize the interests of Nigerian workers and citizens by supporting policies that promote economic growth and development."

The coalition urged Nigerians to look beyond the short-term pains of the tariff hike and consider the long-term benefits it will bring to the telecom sector and the economy as a whole.

The group argued that a stronger and more sustainable telecom sector will create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

Agidi said it will improve the overall quality of life for Nigerians.

NLC declares nationwide protest over tariff hike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NLC announced its plan to mobilise and protest against the approved 50% tariff hike in the telecommunication sector.

The union said the protest, billed for Tuesday, February 4, 2025, was to register its rejection of the high rates.

The NLC described the approval of the increase as "a clear assault on Nigerians" amid the hardship facing the citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng