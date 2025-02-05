The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) praised the NLC and NCC for engaging in dialogue over the proposed 50% telecom tariff increase

A 10-member committee was formed to review the hike, leading to the suspension of the NLC’s planned protest

CGG urged all parties to prioritize Nigerians’ welfare and continue constructive discussions for a balanced resolution

The Centre for Good Governance (CGG) has expressed its appreciation for the recent deliberations between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) regarding the proposed 50% increase in telecommunication tariffs.

The discussion, which was mediated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, led to the temporary suspension of the NLC's planned protest, which was initially scheduled for February 4, 2025.

NLC's stance remains that the 50% tariff hike is an unrealistic increment considering present-day economic realities.

Source: Twitter

NLC suspends planned strike over tariff hike

The NLC had strongly opposed the tariff hike, arguing that it would impose additional financial strain on Nigerians, many of whom are already grappling with the economic realities of a minimum wage of ₦70,000.

However, as a result of the engagement, the NLC agreed to hold off on any industrial action pending the outcome of a committee review.

A 10-member committee, consisting of five representatives from the Federal Government and five from the NLC, has been constituted to critically assess the tariff increase and recommend appropriate actions.

Group commends NLC, NCC for being open-minded

Dr. Martins Tayo, Executive Director of the Centre, in a statement, commended both parties for choosing dialogue over confrontation. He acknowledged the willingness of both the NLC and NCC to work collaboratively in seeking solutions that serve the public interest.

“We appreciate the NLC's readiness to await the committee's findings before making any further decisions. This move reflects the union's commitment to securing a resolution that benefits all stakeholders,” Tayo stated.

He further noted that the approach taken by both institutions aligns with the principles of good governance and participatory decision-making.

“As an organization that stands for governance transparency, we emphasize the need for cooperation and engagement in tackling national challenges. The NLC and NCC have demonstrated their commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians,” he added.

The CGG urged all parties involved in the ongoing discussions to remain focused on solutions that balance economic realities with the needs of the populace. It called for sustained dialogue, ensuring that the interests of citizens remain at the core of any decision reached.

“By fostering continuous engagement and prioritizing the welfare of Nigerians, we can collectively drive economic stability, social equity, and effective governance,” the statement concluded.

The Centre assured that it would continue monitoring developments and offering necessary support to guarantee that the process remains fair, transparent, and beneficial to the general public.







